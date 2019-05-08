Piqua student receives BBB award

Staff reports

DAYTON — Your Better Business Bureau’s Center for Business and Consumer Ethics, Inc. recently announced the winners of The Dayton Power and Light Company Students of Integrity. This is the 17th year your BBB has recognized Miami Valley high school seniors who exemplify strong ethics and integrity. The award includes a $1,000 college scholarship. The Students of Integrity will be honored Tuesday, May 14 at your Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards hosted at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

One of the students honored was Piqua High School’s Christian Starrett. Starrett’s passion for leadership comes not for a desire for titles, but from “simply trying to impact the school and the people around me.” This desire has resulted in Christian being a two-year president of Piqua’s National Honor Society, a four-year secretary of the Student Council, a four-year varsity golf captain, a section leader of three different performance choirs and a host of other responsibilities, while also maintaining a part-time job.

Due to his love of music, he’s decided to attend Belmont University in Nashville, seeking a double major in Music Business and Commercial Music, and then to work in the music industry in Nashville.