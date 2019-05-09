Sheriff’s office youth camp seeks participants

For Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its 16th annual summer youth camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 10 at The Avenue, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Children between the ages of 8-12 can attend this free, one-day camp.

The MCSO is looking for youth between these ages who may never have the opportunity to attend a camp or who need an opportunity to interact with law enforcement.

The mission statement for this camp is as follows: “Miami County Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp is committed to providing youth the opportunity to learn and interact with law enforcement. The camp will offer significant challenges and opportunities for each child. This will be obtained through a structured environment of education, team building, fun and interaction with law enforcement officers in a relaxed atmosphere.”

There are numerous activities planned during the day. Lunch and snacks will be provided. The theme for this year will be “RESPECT.”

Applications can be obtained or you may register online at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff and mailed to 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH, 45373 or faxed to (937) 440-3524. If you have any questions please feel free to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 440-6078.

The application deadline June 14 and registration cutoff is 150 attendees.