Troy man charged with inducing panic

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was arraigned on a second-degree felony inducing panic charge for his alleged conduct around Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City, causing a lockdown of the school.

Noah Whitt, 21, of Troy, was charged with second-degree felony inducing panic, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitt was arraigned on the charges on Thursday after refusing to appear on Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court for the arraignment. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing was set for May 16. Whitt remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

According to reports, on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., Tipp City police officers responded to the area of Broadway Elementary School on a report of a suspicious man not wearing a shirt, carrying a backpack, and acting erratically in the area. Whitt was located at Walnut Street near 6th Street. The school was placed on lockdown for 45 minutes and third grade students who had walked downtown for a field drip were instructed not to return to the school until an all clear signal was given.

Witnesses, including Broadway Elementary Principal Tina Smith, described Whitt as acting erratically and intoxicated. Smith reported Whitt came onto school property near the rear doors of Broadway and confronted a staff member. According to the report, Whitt was aggressive towards the woman and demanded she give him a ride to Troy. She retreated back inside the school building as Whitt stumbled away.

Whitt was also reported to have looked into the window of the Tipp City Enrichment Program. The director reported Whitt began to remove articles of clothing including his shoes and socks. Whitt also reportedly cursed at employees before he left the area.

After his arrest, Whitt admitted to officers he drank “Mountain Dew Coffee” which is a combination of methamphetamine, Mountain Dew, and protein powder. Officers also located a digital scale and a cellophane wrapper with white powder residue in his possession. Whitt later admitted to using methamphetamine and had been up for six days. While in the patrol car, Whitt spit, screamed, and kicked and had to be restrained.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

