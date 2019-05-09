Commissioners hire four county employees

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Commissioners approved hiring four county employees at its regular meeting on Thursday.

Commissioner Jack Evans was not present.

Commissioners approved to hire McKenzie Fennel as a full-time animal control officer for the Animal Shelter. She will begin May 13 at a pay rate of $15 per hour.

Commissioners approved to hire Craig W. North as a groundskeeper for the facilities and operations department. He will begin May 13 at a pay rate of $12.50 per hour.

Commissioners approved to hire Jenna Testa as the attorney for the Department of Job and Family Services. Testa will begin May 28 at a pay rate of $25.50 per hour.

Commissioners approved to hire John Monnin as an operator for the sanitary engineering department. Monnin will begin May 13 at a pay rate of $15.50 per hour.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.