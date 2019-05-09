Area briefs

Y offers SNL event

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, May 18 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun-filled night with an end of the school year celebration. This includes a music party with DJ Stephen, swimming, gym games, and the Y’s bounce house.

Pizza, doughnuts (decorate your own), and lemonade will also be served. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick-up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Register at the Robinson branch or over the phone at 440-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 non-members. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Road work to begin

TROY — The following areas will be closed to traffic for the roundabout construction at the intersection of McKaig Avenue and South Dorset Road beginning at 7 a.m. May 28:

• Intersection of McKaig Avenue and South Dorset Road

• McKaig Avenue from Commerce Center Boulevard to Mumford Drive

• South Dorset Road from Cheshire Road to Arlington Avenue

The estimated date for the roadways to be reopened is 5 p.m. Aug. 16.

A detour route is posted on the city website at www.troyohio.gov.

Questions can be referred to the city of Troy Engineering Department at (937) 339-9481.

Garden club on the go

TIPP CITY — Weather changes and so does the Tipp City Garden Club’s programming. In the early months of each new year, programming is dedicated to education with guest speakers and informative presentations.

During the growing season, the club goes on trips to local garden centers, takes behind-the-scenes tours, and visits notable residential and formal gardens.

On May 7, club members carpooled to the Garden Stone Greenhouse on Alcony-Conover Road for shopping. Members found quality, healthy plants to adorn their yards and were treated to an impromptu talk on tomato plants. Lunch at Loretta’s Country Kitchen, Christiansburg, followed.

On June 4 the club will visit the Gardens Alive! Research Farm for a guided ornamentals tour. A mini mystery trip will include lunch will follow the tour. Members will meet in the parking lot behind the Tipp CVS and depart by carpool at 9:30 a.m. to start the activities.

June’s trip is open to anyone interested in the Tipp City Garden Club.