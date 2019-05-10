Troy man sentenced to jail for trespassing, assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was sentenced to jail time this week for trespassing while running from deputies looking to pick him up on a warrant back in April.

Kaleb A. Jenkins, 25, of Troy, was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespassing, amended down from fourth-degree felony burglary, in Miami County Municipal Court. He also received a $25 fine.

Jenkins was originally charged in connection with an incident on April 5 on the 9300 block of State Route 571 in Laura. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving a warrant check for Jenkins in that area and were speaking with a resident when a deputy saw Jenkins running away from them. Jenkins then went to another neighbor’s house, asking to use her phone. When she went to go retrieve her phone for him to use, Jenkins then reportedly pushed the door open and went inside. Jenkins exited the residence when deputies arrived, who then ordered Jenkins to the ground at gunpoint.

Jenkins also received 180 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from second-degree felonious assault, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor attempted assault, amended down from second-degree felonious assault. These charges were in connection with a reported assault on Feb. 27 on Imperial Court in Troy.

Jenkins is still being held in the Miami County Jail.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Steven Alvarado, Jr., 25, of Sidney, received one year of probation, a $200 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Kelsey E. Farmer, 22, of Hamilton, received 26 days in jail, a $50 fine, and four days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Rose Hicks, 33, of St. Paris, received 22 days in jail, a $50 fine, and eight days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Destin R. Jenkins, 19, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging. Jenkins also received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Joshua T. Kerg, 30, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a $75 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ashlee D. Knisley, 33, of Piqua, received 20 days in jail, a $25 fine, and 140 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Robert C. Myers, 54, of Troy, received 100 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Travis L. Schemmel, 39, of Piqua, received two years of probation and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Angela M. Shaw, 39, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for attempted child endangering, an unclassified misdemeanor amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

