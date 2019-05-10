Taste of the Arts 2019

Callie Luthman, 2, William Luthman, 5, and Bryce Thompson, 6, of Piqua cheer as their giant domino blocks fall during Friday’s Mainstreet Piqua Downtown Taste of the Arts event.
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
It’s never too cold for ice cream! Nolan Young, 6, of Piqua, enjoys an ice cream cone at Taste of the Arts
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
Jacob, 8, and Isaac, 7, Eichhorn, of Troy, sign up for the Mainstreet Piqua Duck Drop that will be held later this summer in Piqua.
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
Some of the answers on a downtown blackboard asking “What do you love about Piqua” during Friday’s annual Taste of the Arts
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
A piece of stained glass art emerges under the hands of artist Gerald Born of Piqua on Friday. Born was one of the featured artists for the event and was working inside Barclay’s.
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
One of the scale model trains on display for Taste of the Arts, courtesy of Piqua Arts Council and Jordan Kneper
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
Tumblers from Tumble-U perform during Friday’s Mainstreet Piqua Downtown Taste of the Arts.
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
Riley Scherer, right, serves up a treat to a customer at the Dobo’s Delights booth
Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today
Mainstreet Piqua draws hundreds to downtown