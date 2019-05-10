Posted on by

Taste of the Arts 2019

Mainstreet Piqua draws hundreds to downtown

Callie Luthman, 2, William Luthman, 5, and Bryce Thompson, 6, of Piqua cheer as their giant domino blocks fall during Friday’s Mainstreet Piqua Downtown Taste of the Arts event.

It’s never too cold for ice cream! Nolan Young, 6, of Piqua, enjoys an ice cream cone at Taste of the Arts


Jacob, 8, and Isaac, 7, Eichhorn, of Troy, sign up for the Mainstreet Piqua Duck Drop that will be held later this summer in Piqua.


Some of the answers on a downtown blackboard asking “What do you love about Piqua” during Friday’s annual Taste of the Arts


A piece of stained glass art emerges under the hands of artist Gerald Born of Piqua on Friday. Born was one of the featured artists for the event and was working inside Barclay’s.


One of the scale model trains on display for Taste of the Arts, courtesy of Piqua Arts Council and Jordan Kneper


Tumblers from Tumble-U perform during Friday’s Mainstreet Piqua Downtown Taste of the Arts.


Riley Scherer, right, serves up a treat to a customer at the Dobo’s Delights booth


Mainstreet Piqua draws hundreds to downtown