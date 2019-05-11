Miami East FFA hosts 5K for K9s

MIAMI COUNTY — Tipp City residents Megan Shaffer and father Randall, along with their dog Killian, participated in the annual Miami East FFA 5K for K9s race at the Miami County fairgrounds on Saturday.

“We run a lot of 5Ks and decided to come out and support a cause for dogs and the shelter. It was our first-time doing it,” Megan Shaffer said.

Approximately 80 people and their four-legged friends participated in the event. All proceeds benefited the Miami County Animal Shelter. The event was sponsored by the Miami Valley Today, Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Nationwide Insurance — Graves-Fearon Agency, Data Roofing, Coldwater Cafe, Miami East FFA Alumni, Trotwood’s New York Pizzeria, Schirbyz Party Rental, Miami County Fair, Holly’s Cafe and Carryout and Troy Sports Center.

