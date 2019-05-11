City seeks new communication coordinator position

TROY — The Personnel committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday to consider salary ordinances and a request to establish a new communication coordinator position for the city of Troy.

According to the council packet, it has been requested by city staff to establish a full-time “Communications Coordinator” due to “the increase in high profile, community-wide projects and programs” and “proliferation of social media content and demand for increase education and outreach has exposed the need for a full-time communications coordinator.”

The report states the duties were previously included in the management analyst position and the increased workload and responsibility has “limited the ability to maintain effective proactive communication…”

The report lists the following responsibilities the new position would be responsible for: coordinating city information for distribution to residents, businesses, stakeholders and media; developing and maintaining effective relationships with local and regional media outlets; monitoring events that could impact city operations; working closely with city staff to understand current activities for communication with outside entities; support the marketing and advertising for the city and partner with outside agencies; assist with the development and maintenance of the city website, interdepartmental communications and program, city and department newsletter, act as the city’s designated public information officer for all Emergency Operations plan activation and other assigned duties.

The personnel committee will also review part-time, seasonal, temporary, intern and pool manager wage rates.

PARKS AND RECREATION REVIEW CAMPING ORDINANCE

The parks and recreation committee will meet following the personnel committee. According to the city report, the board of park commissioners recommend the current ordinances be amended to provide a process for the Park Superintendent to consider applications for overnight camping at Treasure Island Park only from April through October.

The amendments would allow overnight camping at Treasure Island Park only and include a provision that the open hours can be extended upon application approval by the Park Superintendent. Currently, overnight camping is prohibited by city ordinance. The board of park commissioners approved the recommendation on May 8.

Parks and rec to review overnight camping at TIP