Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 6

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the 3000 block of W. Kessler-Cowlesville Road, Monroe Twp. in regards to an assist squad. Upon arrival, a male was located underneath a riding lawn mower. The male was extracted and transported by Tipp City EMS to Miami Valley Hospital.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 11000 block of State Route 36, Newberry Twp., for a lawnmower that was reported stolen.

DRUGS: A deputy responded to the Incarceration Facility on a drug offense.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched to the 2400 block of S. County Road 25-A, Troy, in reference an assist squad call. Dispatch advised a 37 year-old male was not breathing and CPR was in progress. Narcan was administered to the subject and then transferred to the hospital by Troy EMS. Drug related items were recovered at the scene and further charges pending.

OVI: A deputy responded to the area of East State Route 41 and 202 in reference to a male slumped over in a vehicle. After investigation, Alan Steele, 52, of DeGraff, was charged with Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cited for OVI.

May 7

VEHICLE FIRE: A deputy responded to an assist fire call of a vehicle fire in the area of S. Dayton-Brandt Road and East State Route 571, Bethel Twp. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames upon arrival. The driver was the only occupant, and she escaped without injury. The heat from the fire caused damage to the blacktop on Dayton-Brandt Rd. on the north side of the intersection.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the 5000 block of David Drive, Tipp City, on the report of a disturbance. After further investigation Ricky Thompson was charged with second degree felonious assault, domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

May 8

DRUG POSSESSION: Corrections Staff of the Miami County Jail reported a possible drug offense at the incarceration facility. Steven Whitt was found with a clear baggie filled with a white powdery substance in his sock. The substance was book into evidence to be sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab. Charges will be filed based on the results.

May 9

THEFT: A deputy charged Gregory Cox, 46, Brittany Morris, 21, Shelly Prejean, 34, and Dakota Baker, 29, all of Piqua, and Montana Cowger, 20, of Erbacon, West Virginia, all with fourth degree felony grand theft auto and fifth degree felony breaking and entering from an incident in the 5000 block of West State Route 36, Piqua, on Feb. 15.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to a complaint of burglary not in progress in the 6000 block of Wonder Way, Bethel Twp. Upon arriving to the scene, the homeowner showed where forced entry was made into a vacant house she owned. Ceiling boards were removed in the basement of the house leaving copper pipes exposed. There was no evidence left at the scene, and the property owner wanted this report documented in case of another instance.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 800 block of Timber Lane, Concord Twp. on the report of a suspicious complaint. After further investigation Natasha Francis was charged with OVI and driving under an expired license.

May 10

DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of West State Route 571, Monroe Twp. for a criminal damaging complaint.

FIREARMS: The reporting party had two firearms she wished to relinquish ownership of, and turn over to our agency. The firearms were collected and placed into our property room. They will be disposed of according to Ohio law.

GRASS ISSUE: While on patrol in the 2000 block of Ginhamsburg- Frederick Rd, Monroe Twp. a deputy observed a large amount of grass completely covering one side of the roadway. After further investigation the homeowner was warned to remove all grass clippings from the roadway.

FRAUD: A Troy woman stated she received a fraudulent check through the mail which ended up turning into what she called a scam. Det Sgt Cooper assisted the deputy with this case and has requested that his detective section look further into this incident.

COW COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of West State Route 55, Union Twp. in reference to an animal complaint. After speaking with the owner, he advised the cow could remain in his field until the owner could pick it up tomorrow.

May 11

ACCIDENT: Deputies were dispatched to the 8600 block of State Route 571, New Carlisle, for an accident with unknown

injuries around 1:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, Christopher Applegate was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and gave blood for the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.