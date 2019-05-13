Restaurant Inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Health Department

May 3

• Tipp City Foodtown, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Izzys Drive Thru, 7500 St. Rt. 571, West Milon — Repeat: No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). Observed both hand sink were without a supply of paper towels.

Cold Stone Creamery Mobile, 1187-A Experiment Farm Rd., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• F&P America Manufacturing Inc., 2101 Corporate Dr., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 6

• Asian Cottage, 761 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• West Milton Stop & Go, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with level two certification in food protection. Observed no Level 2 Food Safety Certification in facility.

Repeat: No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no written procedure for cleaning of bodily fluids.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed small gap in bottom corner of back door in the back room. The door is rusting out and a small gap can be seen in the bottom corner where light can be seen.

Critical Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Facility has no backflow preventer installed on facility. A backflow preventer needs to be installed within 30 days from today’s date.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing and water damaged ceiling tiles above the water heater in the back room and above the coffee pots by the restroom. The leaks need to be repaired and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

Repeat: Retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. Observed no Level 1 Food Safety Certification in facility.

• Trophy Nut Store, 320 N. Second St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• He5 Asian Bistro, 121 W. Staunton Rd., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 8

• Cedar Springs Pavilion, 7931 Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• 2 Lunas LLC, 12 S. Tippecanoe Dr., Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. PIC was able to clean and sanitize ice machine during inspection.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical Repeat: Improper cooling of temperature-control serving food. Observed chicken stock cooling the walk in cooler from yesterday (May 7) that was still not cooled to 41 degrees or below by 2 p.m. May 8. The chicken stock was temped at 44 degrees. Also, one pan of chicken fajitas that was cooked on May 7 and was holding at 42 degrees that had not cooled to 41 degrees or below. Person in charge voluntarily discarded the chicken stock and chicken fajitas.

Repeat: Improper method for cooling temperature-control serving foods. Observed chicken stock and chicken fajitas that were cooked the day before inspection (May 7) that had not cooled to 41 degrees in the required time frames. The chicken stock was observed cooling in a large plastic bin, at least 18 inches deep and filled to the top. The chicken fajitas were in metal hotel pans with the lids on, stacked on top of each other. The top and bottom pans were holding at 39-40 degreesbut the middle pan was observed at 42 degrees.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards chipped and cracked and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Resurface or replace all cutting boards that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Facility needs to have backflow preventer certified by licensed plumber for the year

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the kitchen area and in the dining room. Within two weeks, provide MCPH with a plan for permanently fixing the leaks and replacing the ceiling tiles.

• Newton Local School, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Applebees Neighboohood Grill & Bar, 1759 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the hand sink in the back of the kitchen, the dish machine, and the 3 compartment sink need to be resealed to the wall.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the single door reach in cooler behind the bar had food items spilled in the bottom. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust accumulation on the back of the monitors in the kitchen above the prep cooler make-line. Increase cleaning frequency.