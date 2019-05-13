Foundation holds spring grant distribution

PIQUA — The Miami County Foundation held its spring grant distribution celebration on May 10 where it awarded more than 80 grants to various nonprofit organizations and schools throughout Miami County totaling $272,437. The motto of the Miami County Foundation is “People Helping People.” Since its founding more than 30 years ago the organization has carried out its mission to promote and encourage the health, education and welfare of the citizens of Miami County.

The Miami County Foundation takes great pride in supporting initiatives which provide for the cultural enrichment of the residents its serves, according to Karen Eliason, executive director. Among the grant recipients, there is a grant to Hospice of Miami County and Johnston Farm and Indian Agency.

General Grant requests were awarded for programs ranging from: repairs, technology and food for the needy.

The Miami County Foundation understands that the growth and development of its youngest citizens plays a key role in the success of our community, Eliason said. The foundation takes great pride in awarding more than 20 grants to local schools.

Below is a list of organizations that received grants from the foundation.

Covington Exempted Village School, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Fletcher Fire Department, Hospice of Miami County, Johnston Farms and Indian Agency, Miami East J. Diamond Sports, St, Johns United Church, Village of Covington, A. B. Graham Memorial Center, All SAR K9, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, Breast Wishes Foundation, Dream Builders Group Inc./The Clubhouse, Friends of Mainstreet Piqua, Inc., Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, Lockington Volunteer Fire Association, Inc., Miami Amateur Radio Club, Miami County Animal Shelter, Miami County CISV, Miami County Imagination Library, Miami County Right To Life Society, Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Milton-Union Public Library, Museum of Troy History, Overfield Early Childhood Program, In., Piqua Braves Baseball, Piqua Civic band, Pleasant Hill Baseball Coaches Association, Stonebridge Community Church, T. L. Baseball Boosters, The Barn Ministry, Inc., The Center for Early Learning at Piqua Catholic, Tipp City Enrichment Program, Troy Pop Rocks Parent Boosters, Troy Recreation Association, Inc., Upper Miami Valley Young Life, First United Church of Christ, Hoffman UMC, Meals on Wheels, Bradford Exempted Schools, Cookson Elementary, Miami ESC, Miami East Schools, Milton-Union Schools, Newton High School, Piqua City Schools, Piqua Catholic Schools, St. Patrick Catholic School, Tipp City Schools, Troy Christian Schools.

Jean & John Dugan Family Fund awarded:

Miami County Recovery Council

On-going Humanitrian grants were awarded to: Bethany Center, FISH Union Township, St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, The New Path, Inc., The Salvation Army, Covington Outreach Association, Family Abuse Shelter, Partners In Hope, GIVE Medical Ministry, Health Partners Free Clinic, Miami County Dental Clinic, Troy Lions Charities, and Miami County Continuum of Care Rides to Work.

For more information about the Miami County Foundation, visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org