Hayner announces photography contest winners

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced the award winners of its 11th juried photography exhibit, Through Our Eyes 2019: Life in the Miami Valley. The opening reception and presentation of awards was held May 5 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The exhibit will run through June 23.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Prizes were awarded for Best of Show, first, second, third place and honorable mention in each of the five categories. The cash awards totaled $1,800.
This year’s jurors, Timothy Wells and Diana Thompson, had difficult choices to make choosing 26 winning photographs from 120 entries by 48 talented photographers. Wells is an artist and educator whose work includes photography and installation art. He completed his MFA at Wayne State University in Detroit and has been teaching traditional, digital and alternative process photography in colleges and universities for 10 years. Wells is actively involved in working with cities to plan and schedule public art exhibitions, thus bringing artwork off gallery walls and into the community setting. Wells’ work has been exhibited across the United States.
Thompson has been the executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau for 27 years. Under her leadership, the agency is charged with the marketing and promotion of tourism for Miami County that represents over $160 million a year in direct sales.
The following are winners in each division:
Best of Show: Julie Petersen (Sidney), Fog Chaser
Ruralscape
First place: Meaghann Joseph (Troy), The Cowboy
Second place: Marcia Doncaster (Ludlow Falls), Timeless Tracks
Third place: Paul Hoying (Anna), Under the Stars
Honorable mention: Michael Jaffe (Dayton), Trees after the Ice Storm
Honorable Mention: Kyran Goodison (Ludlow Falls), Miami County: Rosy with Promise Past to Present and Beyond…
Urbanscape
First place: Deborah S. Griffieth (Troy), September Sunset at Treasure Island
Second place: Bruce Soifer (Centerville), Storm Over Piqua Plaza
Third place: William Surber (Troy), American Values
Honorable mention: Mike Scowden (Troy), Spring in the Park
Honorable mention: Connie K. Wills (Piqua), Window Into Heaven
Abstraction
First place: Christina Turner (Independence, Ky.), Late Night Blizzard
Second place: Bonnie Caruso (Troy), Hoar Frost
Third place: Stephanie S. DeRyke (Miamisburg), The Golden Hour
Honorable mention: Christopher N. Clark (Troy), Tracked
Honorable mention: Heidi Scribner (Troy), Cocktail Hour
Life in the Miami Valley
First place: Anna Thomasson (Pleasant Hill), Shadows
Second place: Diana Wesco (Troy), Eye Spy
Third place: Eric Wright (Dayton), Fountain Fun
Honorable mention: Connie Galey (Troy), Troy Memorial Stadium
Honorable mention: Kyle J. Falb (Troy), Downtown Bicycle
Youth
First place: Jaden Fisher (Troy), Sam
Second place: Arleigh Rush (Conover), Field of Ice
Third place: Taylor Schneider (Troy), Reach for the Sky
Honorable mention: Madeline Staub (Tipp City), Neon Heart
Honorable mention: Linnea Meyer (Pleasant Hill), Blooming Summer
Through Our Eyes 2019 is sponsored by The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau, Friends of Hayner and Tipp Vision Center.