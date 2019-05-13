Hayner announces photography contest winners

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced the award winners of its 11th juried photography exhibit, Through Our Eyes 2019: Life in the Miami Valley. The opening reception and presentation of awards was held May 5 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The exhibit will run through June 23.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Prizes were awarded for Best of Show, first, second, third place and honorable mention in each of the five categories. The cash awards totaled $1,800.

This year’s jurors, Timothy Wells and Diana Thompson, had difficult choices to make choosing 26 winning photographs from 120 entries by 48 talented photographers. Wells is an artist and educator whose work includes photography and installation art. He completed his MFA at Wayne State University in Detroit and has been teaching traditional, digital and alternative process photography in colleges and universities for 10 years. Wells is actively involved in working with cities to plan and schedule public art exhibitions, thus bringing artwork off gallery walls and into the community setting. Wells’ work has been exhibited across the United States.

Thompson has been the executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau for 27 years. Under her leadership, the agency is charged with the marketing and promotion of tourism for Miami County that represents over $160 million a year in direct sales.

The following are winners in each division:

Best of Show: Julie Petersen (Sidney), Fog Chaser

Ruralscape

First place: Meaghann Joseph (Troy), The Cowboy

Second place: Marcia Doncaster (Ludlow Falls), Timeless Tracks

Third place: Paul Hoying (Anna), Under the Stars

Honorable mention: Michael Jaffe (Dayton), Trees after the Ice Storm

Honorable Mention: Kyran Goodison (Ludlow Falls), Miami County: Rosy with Promise Past to Present and Beyond…

Urbanscape

First place: Deborah S. Griffieth (Troy), September Sunset at Treasure Island

Second place: Bruce Soifer (Centerville), Storm Over Piqua Plaza

Third place: William Surber (Troy), American Values

Honorable mention: Mike Scowden (Troy), Spring in the Park

Honorable mention: Connie K. Wills (Piqua), Window Into Heaven

Abstraction

First place: Christina Turner (Independence, Ky.), Late Night Blizzard

Second place: Bonnie Caruso (Troy), Hoar Frost

Third place: Stephanie S. DeRyke (Miamisburg), The Golden Hour

Honorable mention: Christopher N. Clark (Troy), Tracked

Honorable mention: Heidi Scribner (Troy), Cocktail Hour

Life in the Miami Valley

First place: Anna Thomasson (Pleasant Hill), Shadows

Second place: Diana Wesco (Troy), Eye Spy

Third place: Eric Wright (Dayton), Fountain Fun

Honorable mention: Connie Galey (Troy), Troy Memorial Stadium

Honorable mention: Kyle J. Falb (Troy), Downtown Bicycle

Youth

First place: Jaden Fisher (Troy), Sam

Second place: Arleigh Rush (Conover), Field of Ice

Third place: Taylor Schneider (Troy), Reach for the Sky

Honorable mention: Madeline Staub (Tipp City), Neon Heart

Honorable mention: Linnea Meyer (Pleasant Hill), Blooming Summer

Through Our Eyes 2019 is sponsored by The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau, Friends of Hayner and Tipp Vision Center.