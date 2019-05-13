Piqua man sentenced to 8 years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to serve eight years in prison for first-degree felony rape and three counts of second-degree felony pandering obscenity involving a minor in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Rocky Jenkins, 50, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges and reached a plea deal with the state for a joint recommendation of eight years in prison on all charges. Jenkins was sentenced to serve eight years for the first-degree felony rape charge and six years for three counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. The sentences will run concurrent with one another for a total of eight years in prison.

The sentence is mandatory and Jenkins is not eligible for early release. Jenkins was also designated as a Tier III sex offender. Jenkins will also serve five years of mandatory post-release control.

Judge Jeannine Pratt found Jenkins expressed no genuine remorse for his actions and caused psychological and physical harm to the minor victims.

“I find it sickening,” Pratt said. “All you did right was plead guilty to these charges. They stood up for what is right when you did not.”

The incident was first reported to the Piqua Police Department on Sept. 4.

One of the victims is now 15 years old and the other is now 18 years old. Both were reportedly known to Jenkins, according to the Piqua Police Department.

Detectives recovered 11 images from Jenkins’ cell phone of females in varying states of nudity, eight of which were of one of the victims.

The photos were believed to have been taken around April 30 at an undisclosed business in Piqua. Jenkins reportedly entered the tanning bed room after the minor was undressed and took multiple photos of her while redressing. The minor said Jenkins claimed he had to be in the tanning room because she was a minor. Jenkins also sexually assaulted one of the victims when she woke him up to ask for a ride to work in September 2017.

Jenkins apologized to the court, family and friends and one of the minor victims specifically. Jenkins told the court he wanted to “get on with my life.” Jenkins was granted two days of jail credit.

Another man receives 4 years

A Piqua man was sentenced to serve four years in prison on two counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material on Monday.

Anthony J. Preston, 37, of Piqua, was indicted on the two felony counts last month. He was sentenced to serve four years in prison on both counts, which will run concurrent with one another.

He was labeled as a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

“(There is) no excuse for what happened for what I did,” Preston said. “I hurt a lot of people with my actions, a lot of people I care about. I’m truly sorry.”

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins requested the court impose a prison term.

Judge Jeannine Pratt found Preston expressed no genuine remorse and blamed the victim. Pratt said she found Preston’s explanation of events “quite bizarre and frankly unbelievable.”

“My duty is to protect children and I’m going to do that,” Pratt said before sentencing Preston.

Preston will also serve five years of post-release control and was granted 132 days of jail credit.

According to reports, Preston admitted to police that he took videos of an underage victim undressing out of “pure revenge” and was then incarcerated on Jan. 2. He allegedly secretly videotaped a victim under the age of 15 years old undressing, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The victim was unaware of being recorded.

The incident was reported by a third party, and an investigation ensued. The Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on North Downing Street, seizing two cell phones, a computer, and a hard drive, according to court records.

During an interview with police, Preston reportedly admitted to taking the video of the minor because he “wanted revenge” on the underage victim. According to court records, Preston stated that he was “angry” about previous allegations against him that he was “taking pictures of (the victim) and recording (the victim).”

“Anthony (Preston) stated he took the videos of her to prove to himself that if he indeed wanted to take videos of her, he could,” court records stated.

Court records also noted that Preston “stated he knew he was wrong for taking video” of the victim.

Police asked Preston if he knew what he did was wrong, “Then why did he again record her two days later?”

Preston repeated that “he just wanted to prove to himself that if he really wanted videos of (the victim), then he could have them,” and he went on to say that he had done it “out of pure revenge and he knew it was wrong.”

Jenkins guilty of rape of minor