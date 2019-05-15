Area briefs

Artists sought for sale

TROY — The Country Workshop Artists of Troy are searching for refined artists and crafts persons to participate in their 30th Biennial Fine Arts and Fine Crafts Sale to be held on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, at Staunton Grange, 1530 N. Market, Troy.

Artists do not need to be in attendance during the sale, as the CWAmembers take on full responsibility of promoting, displaying, and selling items during the two-day event.

Interested artists can contact Cindy at evanscindy2@aol.com to receive an application. Deadline for competed application is June 15.

Y offers kayak class

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a kayaking class on Monday June 3. The class will run 6:30- 9:30 p.m. The class is designed for beginning kayakers who want to learn the basics of the sport.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non-YMCA members. Class size is limited to four participants, and you must be at least fourteen years of age to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange, a local kayaking enthusiast who is also a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association. Lange brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the class.

Kayaking is a very popular and fun water sport that individuals can easily learn and do. There are many opportunities for renting a kayak around the Dayton area, as well as many waterways to go kayaking on.

For more information, or to register for the kayaking class please contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA at (937) 773-9622. Or you may email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua Branch is located at 223 W. High St., Piqua.

Cemetery walk upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society’s annual cemetery walk, “If Tombstones Could Talk” will take place on Sunday, June 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City. The rain date is June 9.

Those being portrayed are: Cora Scholl, who owned the Topper Dress Shop, by Denise Hooper; Ross Smith of Smith’s Drug Store, by his son, Dr. Chuck Smith; Letta Barnhart & Hettie Hartley, who owned a downtown bakery, by Susan Furlong and Marilee Lake; Richard Long, a well known local insurance man, by Michael Cheney; and Jeanne Parsons, a very community involved lady, by Annette Calicoat.

This event is free of charge.