Fire safety reminders

PIQUA — Following a recent fire with in the Piqua Fire Department coverage area, Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams offered some words of advice to citizens to keep in mind, in case of an emergency.

If a fire breaks out in your home, make your first call to Miami County 911. Adams said that if you take time to call a family member first, the minute or two delay can lead to devastating consequences, allowing additional time for the fire to spread. If you believe your house to be one fire, get out of the home and call 911 … immediately.

Adams said that some people are reluctant to call authorities for fear that things are not as bad as first thought. When in doubt, call 911. If your call turns out to be not an emergency, no one is going to get into trouble. Officers and firefighters alike, are relieved when there is no real emergency. Lee stressed, “it is only when someone calls knowing that there is no emergency or does so with malicious intent,” that someone may have broken the law.

Another incident that Lee recalled from a recent fire was that there appeared to be no working smoke detectors in the recent house fire. “In this case, (the resident) was awake and aware of the fire,” said Adams, ” but it could easily have not been that way.”

Adams said that if anyone is need of smoke alarms, the American Red Cross provides alarms, installation, and training to residents. Miami County residents can call (937) 332-1414 for information on how to get smoke alarms.

