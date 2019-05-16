Covington schools partner with UVMC

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education partnered with the Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) for annual funding for upgrades to the athletic facilities and an athletic trainer services during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

The board approved an agreement with UVMC for sponsorship, marketing rights, and naming rights for the period of May 15, 2019 through May 15, 2024. UVMC will provide funding of $10,000 per year in that agreement to the school for the upgrades and maintenance of athletic field and sports facilities, programs that support academic development, and programs that are intrinsic to the development of student skills and talents.

In addition to the yearly donations to athletic facilities and programs, Treasurer Carol Forsythe said that UVMC will also provide athletic trainer services for the benefit of the junior high and high school athletic teams at no cost to the district, for which the district district was previously paying.

The agreement with also provide comprehensive wellness programs and services to Covington schools’ employees and students at a cost 10 percent below the normal market rate.

During the board’s student spotlight, they recognized Covington High School senior Gray Harshbarger, who is one of the valedictorians, was voted prom king, and was voted most outstanding senior boy. Harshbarger also participated in basketball and track.

“He is just one of those young men who represent Covington so well,” Covington Elementary School Principal Josh Long said.

In the following staff spotlight, the board recognized Bob Boyer, the junior high and high school custodian and maintenance employee.

“He is just an outstanding employee,” Long said. “He has great passion … and just a ton of pride in what he does.”

The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Business Honor Roll also recognized the following businesses for their strong support of Covington schools: Brandon Studebaker Construction, LLC; Ebberts Field Seeds, Inc.; New Tech Plastics; The Stitchery; and more.

The board also authorized the 2019-2020 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association; approved the purchase of a Science and Health six-year curriculum program for grades nine though 12 from McGraw-Hill Education at a cost of $34,029; and approved the purchased of a reading and math benchmarking and assessment tool for grades kindergarten through 12 from NWEA at a cost not to exceed $15,750.

The board ended their meeting by going into executive session to discuss personnel.

Board members Mark Miller and Lee Harmon were absent.

