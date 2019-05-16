Buckeye gives back to community

Eric Sentman of Buckeye Insurance Agency in Piqua paints a bench in Hance Pavilion on Thursday. Sentman was one of more than 30 Buckeye Insurance volunteers who spent the afternoon volunteering as a way to give back to the community as Buckeye Insurance celebrates their 140th anniversary.

Some of the more than 30 volunteers from Buckeye Insurance paint benches at Hance Pavilion on Thursday as a community service project. Buckeye Insurance, who is celebrating 140 years of service, closed their offices on Thursday and employees traveled to Fountain Park where they spread 70 cubic yards of mulch and painted more than 300 benches.

