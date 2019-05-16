St. Paris unveils water works

ST. PARIS — Village officials held a ribbon-cutting and open house on Saturday for its new water treatment system.

Mayor Brenda Cook hosted those interested in touring the plant and more than 50 people visited during the event.

The new system will provide softened and filtered water to village residents and businesses.

The cost of the project was $3,068,703 for the construction of the water treatment facility.

The project was funded with a 30-year loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority.

The project was completed Dec. 18, 2018, and includes household and business connections numbering approximately 750. The largest user is KTH. Graham Middle School, Graham Elementary School and Graham Transportation are all connected to the system.

Shinn Brothers of Celina served as the construction company; Bell Engineering of Bryan was the engineering contractor; and Artisian of Pioneer Water Treatment Systems was the builder.

St. Paris Mayor Brenda Cook (center) unveils the new water treatment system on Saturday during a ribbon-cutting and open house. Pictured with Cook are Spencer Mitchell, Greg Kimball, Ben Shuman, Cameron Britenstine, Joe Sampson and Seth Duvendack (of Artisian of Pioneer Water Treatment Systems). https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_st.pariswater.jpg St. Paris Mayor Brenda Cook (center) unveils the new water treatment system on Saturday during a ribbon-cutting and open house. Pictured with Cook are Spencer Mitchell, Greg Kimball, Ben Shuman, Cameron Britenstine, Joe Sampson and Seth Duvendack (of Artisian of Pioneer Water Treatment Systems). Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Years-long, $3 million project turns on spigot