Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SONGWRITERS: Host David Payne will bring his Songwriters in the Round back to the Hayner at 8 p.m. Dayton-based Payne is the front man for The New Old-Fashioned Band, which played in 2017 for Hayner’s Rhythm and Roots Festival. Join him and three local singer songwriters, Sharon Lane, Amber Hargett and Tim Pritchard, for an evening of song and stories. Call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for more details.

• TREASURES: The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Find Loves Treasures” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Come and learn about the secret world of geocaching as you search the woods for your drink and treat vouchers with your date. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5 per couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• PIANO CONCERT: A free piano concert of solos and duets, to include Darrell Cornell and Janie Kear, will begin at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 53 Norwich Road, Troy. For more information, call the church at 339-3602.

• POPPY DINNER: Support the veterans and come to the Poppy Dinner being served by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Dinner is $8 and includes baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• CHICKEN SALAD: The Troy Fish & Game will offer will offer a chicken salad wrap at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• OPEN HOUSE: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 10 a.m. to noon for an introduction to the library’s new pollinator garden. Anwen Harris will present her Girl Scout Gold Award project and show how it will help our bee population. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MOTION PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 1- 3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HABITAT HUNTERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Habitat Hunters program from 10-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy taking a scenic walk through Charleston falls with your elementary-aged child as we discover the different types of animals in their habitats and how they use them. Families of all ages welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non marniated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer meatloaf at 6 p.m.

• BINGO NIGHT: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US 36, Conover. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and bingo will start at 7 p.m. There will be 20 games for 25 cents a board per game and $1 a board for 50/50 games. Concessions will be available.

Sunday

• CHICKEN OR PORK CHOP: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

• SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM: The members of the Lostcreek UCC and Dorothy Kirk Scholarship committee are planning a music program and scholarship presentation at Lostcreek United Church of Christ beginning at 6 p.m. The entertainment for the evening will be The Cove Springs Praise Group. There will be a free will offering to benefit the Scholarship fund. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. The church is handicapped accessible.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut street. There will be displays outside and the museum will be open. Bring family and friends and browse a while, have some refreshments, and visit with members. The Lutheran church parking lot Fourth and Walnut streets entrances will be open, as well as on street parking is also available. In case of rain or high winds, this activity will have to be cancelled. For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life from 2-4 p.m. and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars available for use.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Sunset Songs” program on May 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as tells stories and plays soft, meditative Native American Flute music. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Dog lovers dress up your pooch in his Sunday best and take him to the park for a fashion show where he is the star. Wear a hat, sunglasses or a three-piece suite. If your dog does not have duds of his own, he can borrow something to wear. Each year this “Charity Fashion Show” supports organizations that help support animals in the community and raise awareness of their needs. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering breakfast to the public from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PHILLY CHEESESTEAK: Philly cheesesteak sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. Participants read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading is “Educated; A Memoir” by Tara Westover. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more.

• MEETING CHANGED: The May 20 board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center has been changed to Wednesday, May 29 at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

• MEETING: The Miami County Right to Life will have their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing in a Euchre tournament beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction paddles will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

• NOVEL-TEAS: Love book clubs but hate the monthly commitment? The Novel-Teas Reading Group might be the perfect thing for you. Join this quarterly book club to discuss “Tidewater Inn,” by Colleen Coble at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Tea, coffee, and sweets will be provided. No registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold its annual Membership Meeting. Members are encouraged to bring a guest to hear more about being a Kiwanis member. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. For more information, visit our website at www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• KIWANIS: A business meeting will be held at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $3.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $3.

• HOT SHOTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot shots at 6 p.m.

• JOINT MEETING: The Museum of Troy History and The Troy Historical Society will hold their joint annual meeting at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The program will be about the Underground Railroad in Troy and will be given by Terry Purke. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by recognitions and awards at 6:45 p.m. The presentation by Purke will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Thursday

• COOKBOOK CLUB: Ages 16 and above are invited to sample dishes from, and review, a cookbook at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month members are reviewing “The Classic Slow Cooker,” by Judy Hannemann. Pick up your copy today and let us know what recipe you would like to share. Contact Staci at swest@seolibraries.org or call (937) 698-5515 for more information. Registration is required.

• POND LIFE: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connections “Pond Life” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Pre-registration required. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts and Teach and Learn with Joyce will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MEETING SWT: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Community Services Building, and open to the public.

May 24

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program at 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo from 10-11 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Tate of Elegance will follow as well as birthday cake for May birthdays. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• HAM AND CHEESE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer ham and cheese subs at 6 p.m.

May 25

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FUNK PARTY: Radio Basim will start the dance party at 7:30 p,m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. He will also bring with him a video display from the annals of notable funk history such as Soul Train. Basim is a local authority on funk as well as host for the WYSO (91.3) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” which features retro funk 45s, B sides, and neo-funk. Cover charge is $5 at the door. IDs will be requested. “Love Rollercoaster” is the signature cocktail, crafted by locally-owned Craft Event Bar, and will be sold by the glass at this event. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

May 26

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Birds, Birds, Birds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, child friendly activities where participants can drop in anytime during this self-guided program and learn about nature. This month learn about birds. A naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Remember to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

May 27

• LUNCH: The public is invited to a Memorial Day lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fletcher United Methodist Church.

• LUNCHEON: The Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown, will offer its 60th annual Memorial Day luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 102 Center St., Casstown. The meal will offer a variety of sandwiches, assorted salads and desserts, Young’s Dairy ice cream, and beverages. All items are sold a la carte. Carry-outs will be available. The church is handicapped accessible.

• DEDICATION: On Monday, May 27 in celebration of Memorial Day, the Covington Memorial Day parade will begin at 1 p.m. with the dedication for the World War I monument beginning directly after at Highland Cemetery.

May 28

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at Panera, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• CLASS LUNCH: Tippecanoe Class of 1957 will meet for dinner at 5 p.m. at Bob Evans, Tipp City. No reservation required, participants will order off menu. Spouses and other classmates welcome.

• STILLWATER CLEAN-UP: Registration is due today for the Stillwater Clean-up with Brukner Nature Center scheduled for 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 31 on the Stillwater River. Participants will sweep the section of the Stillwater River that borders Brukner Nature Center from Fenner Road to the West Milton Park. Participants must provide their own canoe, personal flotation device, and work gloves, but trash bags and an ice cream celebration following will be provided. Adults only. Register by emailing deb@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

May 29

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Michael Stueve of Edward Jones. Stueve will share updates on investments, perspectives on the stock market, and insights about the coming year. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• KIWANIS: Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Depatment will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at the firehouse. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

May 31

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered by the seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_NewMel2-12.jpg