Strong storms cause damage, injuries in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A line of strong thunderstorms that moved through Miami County left a path of damage in the Tipp City area on Friday morning.

The storms struck between 2 and 3 a.m. bringing heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.

The storms struck around 2:50 a.m. according to Tipp City Fire/EMS Chief Cameron Haller. “We got a call of a tree into a house,” said Haller, “Crews responded, fire, EMS, and police,” to where a tree had fallen and stuck a house in the Manchester neighborhood.” The home took the brunt of the impact but two residents who were home were also hit. Both were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Haller said that the storm knocked out power to a portion of Tipp City. “North of Main Street, West of Hyatt, and East of the Interstate”, said Haller, in the Manchester and Indian Village neighborhoods,” were all without power.

As power crews from Tipp City went to work restoring power, additional manpower and equipment was being brought in from Piqua Power and Dayton Power and Light.

Power to all Tipp City Schools was knocked out which necessitated officials to cancel Friday classes.

Haller said that Miami County Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross were both on the scene to help out where needed and to care for victims.

Two or three homes were damaged to the extent the Haller called them unlivable for the time being.

Tippecanoe baseball and softball fields, near L.T. Ball Middle School sustained wind damage. Other areas of town saw minor damage such as trash cans blown away and shingles off roofs.

Assisting Tipp City Fire and EMS were Vandalia Fire Department and EMS, Elizabeth Township EMS, and Troy Fire Department.

A large tree rests on the roof of a Tipp City home after a lone of severe storms passed through the area early Friday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051719mju_weather_tipp_downedtrees.jpg A large tree rests on the roof of a Tipp City home after a lone of severe storms passed through the area early Friday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Crews from Tipp City Power replace power poles behind the Tippecanoe baseball field following Friday morning’s storms https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_051719mju_weather_tipp_powerpoles.jpg Crews from Tipp City Power replace power poles behind the Tippecanoe baseball field following Friday morning’s storms Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

©2019 Miami Valley Today