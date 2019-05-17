Sex offender charged with robbery

MIAMI COUNTY —A Troy man and registered sex offender was charged with second-degree felony robbery and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday.

George Bell, 52, last known address listed as an occupant at the Troy Royal Inn, was arrested by Troy Police Department on Thursday. His bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was set for May 23.

According to reports, Bell allegedly robbed a 50-year-old female in the vicinity of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Thursday. Bell attempted to steal the victim’s purse, knocking her to the ground and causing minor injuries.

According to the Ohio Sex Offender Registery, Bell is a Tier III registered sex offender. He was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2014.

