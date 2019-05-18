Council passes ordinances

By Cecilia Fox

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The West Milton village council passed an ordinance Tuesday aimed at “reducing visual blight and litter” by requiring newspapers to be delivered to a newspaper box or front porch.

Municipal Manager Matt Kline said the village has had issues with delivery of newspapers, causing litter and blocking storm sewers.

“We have a lot of newspapers that get tossed out the car window and don’t even make it to the driveway,” Municipal Manager Matt Kline said. “We have had storm sewers with literally hundreds of newspapers that get washed down into the sewers and causes us flooding problems.”

Kline said that the ordinance is the village’s attempt to require delivery drivers to put a newspaper on a front porch or distribution box. The ordinance is modeled after a similar one recently passed by Clayton.

Council and staff also heard an update from a Waste Management representative about recycling Tuesday night. The representative explained that the value of recyclables continues to trend downward, while processing costs have gone up. One of the most valuable materials, corrugated cardboard, has hit a 10-year low in price.

The representative explained that a lot of materials that were going to China are no longer being accepted. She added that West Milton will share in any increase in processing costs at a “very nominal amount.”

Kline added that the community garage sale will run through the weekend. A city hall open house will be held next Monday from 6-8 p.m. with the fire, police and EMS participating. A free Tippecanoe Community Band concert, held in the parking lot for the Hen’s Nest, is planned for 7 p.m. on June 8.

Councilwoman Karen Grudich said that the farmers market will open June 29 and will feature three produce vendors. Two kids day events will be planned for July and August, where kids can bring items to sell and they will not be charged for a vendor spot at the market.