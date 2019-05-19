Area briefs

Y summer sports camps set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering sports camps this summer. These camps are for beginners to advanced players in each sport and run Monday through Friday of each week. Contact the Piqua branch (773-9622) or Robinson branch (440-9622) for times and to register.

Soccer Camp — June 10-14 for 3 years to fourth grade at the Robinson branch

Gymnastics Camp — June 17-21 for 3 years old and up at the Piqua branch

Basketball Camp — June 17-21 for 4 years to fourth grade at the Robinson branch

Volleyball Camp — June 24-28 for third to eighth grade at both branches

For more informatin, call Jaime Hull, youth program director, at 440-9622.

Student art contest under way

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will accept artwork from students K-12 in Tipp City Schools and adjacent districts through Friday, May 24. Art may be delivered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A.

Art should conform to this year’s theme, “Tick-Tock!” Anything to do with time. See entry form for more details. https://www.tippcityartscouncil.com.

The public is invited to view the art exhibit and enjoy an artist reception provided by Randall Residence and The Arts Council at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Randall Residence. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. The student art as well as art submitted by residents of Randall Residence will be displayed through June 26.

Head Start begins enrollment

MIAMI COUNTY — Head Start is currently enrolling for fall classes for children ages 3-5. Head Start is available free to qualifying families in Miami County. Eligible pregnant mothers and children 0-5 may also enroll in year-round Home Visitor services; in lieu of a classroom, the Home Visitor visits the family weekly and works with the caregiver and the child to develop individualized developmental and educational milestones. Head Start helps children achieve kindergarten readiness and supports families with the educational, social, and mental health resources needed to reach economic independence.

Eligible families include those below the 130 percent Federal Poverty Level. Regardless of income, Head Start also accepts families who are homeless, foster families, and children with disabilities. All CORS Head Start facilities are rated as 5-Star with Ohio’s Step Up to Quality program, the highest rating achievable for a preschool. Home visitors, teachers and family advocates are credentialed professionals who have met rigorous training guidelines and they are dedicated to the mission of empowering individuals and families to achieve stability, hope, and confidence.

To enroll your child in Head Start or learn more, contact (866) 627-4557 or visit www.CORSP.org.