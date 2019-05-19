Top student researchers honored

TIPP CITY — Top student researchers from Tipp City and Bethel Schools presented their award winning projects to Tipp City Rotarians on Wednesday, May 15.

This is the 15th season for the Tippecanoe Science Day Program, the 6th year for Bethel student participation and the 14th year that Tipp City Rotary has provided funding to send students to District Science Day. This year Tippecanoe and Bethel together with 21 other school districts in the Upper Miami Valley, sent 143 students to the District No.1 Science Day, held on March 9 at Edison State Community College.

The top 81 of the District 1 students then competed at State Science Day on May 11, including 18 from Tipp City and seven from Bethel, for a total of 18 projects as some are team projects. The Tipp City and Bethel students earned 13 Superior ratings and several monetary awards.

2019 State Science Day Scholars included Bethel students — Tiffany Moore, Jewell Tyler and Allison Cartwright, Lisa Sebastian, Julie Sebastian, Jasmine Harris and Jackie Harris.

All of the projects from Bethel this year received Superior ratings. While this is a great feat in itself, it also means that Bethel Middle School secured a coveted Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School Award Trophy. This award is difficult to achieve, requiring a high percentage of Superior projects at State Science Day. Only a small few are awarded each year. This year there were only 12 recipients out of 306 schools represented at State Science Day.

State Science Day Scholars from Tippecanoe High School were Leena Vyas (Six-year award) and Anagrace Bennett. From Tippecanoe Middle School were Riya Patel, Brynna Sears and Marissa Hollon (perfect scores 50/50), Parker Kaibas and Collin Snider, Sadhil Mehta, Mason Kinninger and Audrey Kinninger.

Students from L.T. Ball Intermediate who competed were Jeffrey Martin, Leilani Green; Elias Stienecker and Carson Jackson, Tessa Riehle and Lindsey Osenko, Carolina Kaibas and Kamryn Clint.

Last year, the fifth graders from L.T. Ball earned one of the Shaw Awards. This year an entire new set of L.T. Ball 5th graders also earned the Shaw award. It is difficult for high school students to earn this distinction and we believe this is only the second time ever in the state that it was awarded to fifth graders (both times being students at L.T. Ball Intermediate School). Keep in mind that this is the very first project completed for each of these students.

The Tippecanoe Science Day Program is co-coordinated by Tipp City teachers Annette Malott, Kelly Drayton, Curtis Earl and Carmella Lammers. Teacher Alisha Gross coordinated the Bethel program.