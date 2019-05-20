Plant and pest diagnostics available from OSU Extension

MIAMI COUNTY — To help address gardening questions and more, the Master Gardener Volunteers (MGVs) Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic will be available through the Ohio State University Extension – Miami County office. Residents of the county can call, email or stop in with a sample plant, weed or bug for volunteers to examine and identify. And best of all, the service is free.

The helpline will operate Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May through August with the exception of Memorial Day and the week of the Miami County Fair, during which they will be onsite in the Horticulture building to answer questions.

The clinic is staffed by trained Master Gardener Volunteers who have completed a rigorous program and are highly knowledgeable about a variety of topics and issues related to horticulture and gardening. These volunteers have collectively logged thousands of hours through their work with local community gardens, Habitat for Humanity and many more. The helpline is part of their mission to provide education services to their community through a variety of different forms which also include clinics, presentations and other horticulture activities.

Working in tandem with county Extension personnel, the Master Gardeners are backed by the Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Science research faculty, which allows their helpline volunteers to answer questions using the latest, unbiased information.

The clinic is designed to connect community members with MGVs to answer questions on trees, gardening, insects, herbs, flowers, wildlife, landscaping and fruit. Residents may call the helpline at (937) 440-3945 or stop by the office any day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on Tuesdays to meet a Master Gardener face to face.

If you are bringing a sample to the office at 201 W Main St, Troy, please note, in most cases, more is better. A branch between one-two feet, sod samples about dinner plate size, plants that are just beginning to show symptoms rather than dead specimens, etc. In order to assist you in the most efficient way, please provide as much information as possible so that is easier for the trained volunteer to assist. If you choose to email your question to volunteers at bennett.709@osu.edu, please include a picture.

Master Gardener volunteers come from all backgrounds, but have a common passion for gardening and sharing information. The Miami County Extension program currently has over 65 volunteers. If you are interested in the program, please contact the office for more information.