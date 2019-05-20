Rocketing in to world of flight

A stream of compressed air streams from the tube as Troy sixth grade student Charles Brower launches his homemade rocket during a Future Begins Today field trip to WACO Field and Aviation Learning Center on Monday.

Troy teacher Bethany Luciano shows her excitement as she watches her rocket fly downrange at WACO Field on Monday during a sixth grade The Future Begins Today field trip.

Troy sixth grader Calista Hicks smiles from the pilots seat of an airplane at WACO Aviation Museum and Learning Center on Monday.

Mackenzie Davis of Troy watches intently to instructions on how to construct a model rocket during a Troy 6th grader Future Begins Today field trip to the WACO Aviation Museum and Learning Center.