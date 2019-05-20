Sheriff’s Reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 17

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy responded to 4360 W. Kessler-Cowlesville Rd. in regards to a theft of a vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was found that a former roommate took the car on May 10 without permission. The vehicle has been entered as stolen and the whereabouts of the suspect are unknown at this time. Subsequently, the suspect will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a warrant will be requested for his arrest.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the area of W. State Route 36 and Newberry Washington Rd. in reference to a male staggering on the fog line. Upon arrival the deputy observed the male jump out into traffic causing cars to stop. The male was arrested and placed into the Miami County Jail.

JAIL ISSUE: Deputies responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to a subject that was

being combative and uncooperative with correction staff. It was later determined one of the corrections officers was struck in the head during the incident. The male was ultimately calmed down and returned to his cell before leaving the scene. Charges are currently pending at this time.

May 18

OVI: Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Spiker Road, Washington Twp. for an accident with injuries. A female was arrested for OVI.

LOST BIKE: A deputy was approached while on a bike detail at Twin Arch Reserve, about a bicycle that appeared to be abandoned. The bicycle was transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office until ownership can be claimed.

TRAFFIC STOP: At 1:45 a.m., a deputy observed a small moped type vehicle moving at a very slow speed traveling North on 25A at Farrington Road. Another vehicle approached the slow moving moped and abruptly slammed on their brakes and swerved to miss hitting the rear end of the moped. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the moped and found the rider to posses an expired drivers license as well as the vehicle to not be tagged nor have rear lights. The moped was a kids motorcycle that can not be licensed for the roadway.

THEFT: Deputies responded to a theft in progress in the 100 block of West Elm Street, Bradford. Upon arriving to the scene, the residents advised they saw a juvenile neighbor stealing beer and PlayStation controllers out of their detached garage. The juvenile could not be located, but will be charged with criminal trespass and theft.

May 19

JUNK VEHICLES: Two junk vehicles found at 123 E. Vine St. and 204 East Elm Street in Bradford. The deputy was not able to make contact with the owner of the cars.. The deputy attempt to make contact with the owners to let them know the vehicles are in violation of the Bradford Junk Vehicle Ordnance 307.02.

PARKING ISSUE: A deputy initiated a parking complaint in the 6500 block of Curtwood Drive, Monroe Twp. Timothy Hull was warned for Monroe Township parking regulation resolution 3-B-89; parking a trailer on any residential roadway. Mr. Hull was also warned for parking the trailer in front of a fire hydrant, and not having a valid registration for the trailer.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy observed a vehicle travel left of center several times within a half mile on N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on Harrison St. and spoke with the driver Sherry Skeens. The deputy advised her of the moving violation and she admitted that her driver’s license was suspended. The deputy ran her information through LEADS and discovered she had three active suspensions as well as failing to reinstate her license three times. She was cited for marked lanes and failure to reinstate. Her vehicle was legally parked and she was transported to an address on 3rd St in Troy.