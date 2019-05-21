Miami East approves renewal levy for ballot

By Matt Clevenger

For the Miami Vally Today

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Board of Education is proceeding with plans to place an existing 0.8-mil permanent improvement levy on the ballot for renewal in November.

Originally approved in 2014, the levy is set to expire unless a renewal is approved by voters. If approved the levy, which funds building construction and maintenance as well as the purchase and maintenance of school busses, would continue at its current rate for the next five years.

“This is the first step in proceeding,” Treasurer Lisa Fahncke told the board during their regular meeting on Monday. Board members will still need to approve a second resolution to proceed in June.

In other business, the board also voted to approve its required annual five-year forecast.

“We’ve been able to keep the five-year forecast looking pretty decent,” Fahncke said. “This year we will end favorably for the district; we’re still positive in our revenue, over our expenditures.”

Board members also expressed their thanks to the Troy Foundation — which recently awarded a $1,500 grant to the Muse Machine and a $6,525 grant to the Miami East Music Boosters — then voted to formally accept cash donations from Speedy Feet, Kona Ice of Troy and the Josephine Resler Memorial Fund.

“Without some of these funds, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Fahncke said. “So I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the community at large, we really appreciate all your help.”

“We’re very appreciative that staff members take the time to complete the paperwork for the grants,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “The Miami County Foundation continues to be a blessing, not just to Miami East but to non-profits across Miami County. In the spring, they awarded just under $200,000 in grants to various non-profits across the entire county.”

Board members also received an unexpected thank-you, as a group of several students addressed the meeting to express their appreciation for a recent class trip to New York City.

“It was really fun, and it created some of the best high school memories that I have,” student Seth Peters said.

“It’s all-around just a great experience,” student Nicole Howard said. “Everybody talks about 9/11, but being able to see it firsthand is just a different eye-opening experience.

Board members went on to formally approve early release days for seniors on May 21, 22 and 23, 2019. Graduation will take place on May 24, 2019.

The board also approved the district’s random student drug testing program for the 2019-2020 school years. The policy includes student athletes, students who participate in extra-curricular activities and students who choose to opt-in to the program with their parents’ consent. The policy applies to all athletes, volunteers and extracurricular activities from grades seven through 12, and students can be tested anytime during the year, even if their particular sport or activity might not be in season.

“Overall, it’s been a very successful program,” Dr. Rappold said. “We’re pleased with the support we’ve gotten from parents; the number of opt-ins just continues to grow in size.”

Board members also made several announcements during their meeting. Baccalaureate will be held on May 23 at the Light on the Hill Barn at 7 p.m. Miami East High School graduation will be held at 7:30 p.m. on May 24 at Hobart Arena in Troy; senior slideshow begins at 7 p.m.

Eighth grade graduation will be held 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. The Miami East Board of Education’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at Miami East High School on June 17, starting at 7 p.m.