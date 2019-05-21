MVCTC recognizes staff for years of service

DAYTON – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) recognized 27 staff members for their combined total of 540 years of service in the MVCTC District on Friday, May 17. Staff was recognized during a dinner and ceremony at the Wright State Nutter Center before the Class of 2019 Senior Recognition Ceremony.

Congratulations to all of the MVCTC staff being recognized this year for their dedication to the district, including the following:

• Jerry Heckman, Maintenance Staff, 45 years

• Pamela Bartley, Enrollment and Public Relations Secretary, 25 years

• Cynthia Booth, English Teacher, 25 years

• Lisa Hetzer, Graphic Commercial Art Teacher, 25 years

• Ken Kessler, Northmont CCL Satellite Teacher, 25 years

• Maureen Suttman, English and Social Studies Teacher, 25 years

• Lisa Werbrich, English Teacher, 25 years

• Rick Barnhart, Maintenance and Warehouse, 20 years

• Kathy Coppock, Academics Secretary, 20 years

• Mike Deeter, Precision Machining Teacher, 20 years

• Jacqueline Dolan, Northmont CCL Satellite Teacher, 20 years

• Amanda Ewry, Trade and Industry Secretary, 20 years

• Carmen Hartzell, Mississinawa Valley Ag Satellite Teacher, 20 years

• Melissa Goodall, Computer Coding and Web Applications Teacher, 20 years

• Marabeth Klejna – Adult Education Financial Aid Coordinator, 20 years

• Theresa Lingenfelter, Satellite Supervisor, 20 years

• Donita Massing, Digital Design Teacher, 20 years

• Randy Schmidt, Technology Coordinator, 20 years

• Amy Sugden, Computer Repair & Technical Support Teacher, 20 years

• Rhonda Green, Student Services Secretary, 15 years

• LouAnn Haburn, Math Teacher, 15 years

• Brad Hammontree, English Teacher, 15 years

• Beth Hughes, English Teacher, 15 years

• Paula Wathen, Medical Lab Assisting Teacher, 15 years

• Lanna Anspach, School Nurse, 10 years

• Harold Niehaus, Eaton Project Lead The Way Satellite Teacher, 10 years

• Tonya Wiltshire, Northmont Satellite and Adult Education Teacher, 10 years

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

Provided photo Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) recognized 27 staff members for their combined total of 540 years of service in the MVCTC District on Friday, May 17. Back row from left to right: Jacqueline Dolan, Mike Deeter, Mandy Ewry, Lisa Werbrich, Lisa Hetzer, Melissa Goodall, Theresa Lingenfelter, Paula Wathen, and Beth Hughes. Front row from left to right: Carmen Hartzell, Marabeth Klejna, Jerry Heckman, Donita Massing, Pam Bartley, and Amy Sugden. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_MVCTC-Staff-REc-2019-CMYK.jpg Provided photo Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) recognized 27 staff members for their combined total of 540 years of service in the MVCTC District on Friday, May 17. Back row from left to right: Jacqueline Dolan, Mike Deeter, Mandy Ewry, Lisa Werbrich, Lisa Hetzer, Melissa Goodall, Theresa Lingenfelter, Paula Wathen, and Beth Hughes. Front row from left to right: Carmen Hartzell, Marabeth Klejna, Jerry Heckman, Donita Massing, Pam Bartley, and Amy Sugden.