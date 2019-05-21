College briefs

Airman Kubiak graduates basic training

ANTONIO, TEXAS — U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew T. Kubiak graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kubiak is the son of Amy Hunter and Jamie Durst of Tipp City, Ohio, and Robert Kubiak of Huber Heights, Ohio. He is the brother of Megan Kubiak of Tipp City.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Bethel High School, Tipp City.

Went graduates

LEXINGTON — Piqua’s Hannah Went gradrated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences during commencement ceremonies May 5.

Went graduated with a degree in biology.

Students participate in symposium

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.

Held on campus, undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the university and community. Many students received honors during the Symposium’s awards ceremony.

Lindsey Roeth, of Troy, was named as an Outstanding Student in Athletic Training and presented “The Effect of Medially Posted Orthotics on Frontal Plane Lower Extremity Kinematics and Ground Reaction Forces in Division II Collegiate Athletes.”

Grady Stewart, of Piqua, presented “SCCmec Typing of Hospital-Acquired and Community-Acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in the Blanchard River.”

Emily Teague of West Milton, 45383, received the Religious Studies Award.

Anneliese Ritzi, of Troy presented “Problematic Fashion: Tie-Dye Rebelliously Promoting Capitalism.”

Alexandra Chew, of Piqua, presented “OSHA Top 10 Violations — A 10-Year Review.”

Oscar Freyre, of Tipp City, received the CVS Health Foundation Pharmacy School Scholarship.

Treyton Lavy, of Pleasant Hill, presented “Two Scenes are Better than One: Scene Gist is Facilitated by Semantic-Relatedness.”

Koenig receives diploma

ASHLAND — Sarah Koenig of New Bremen received a Bachelor of Science during Ashland University’s spring 2019 commencement ceremonies on May 4.

Koenig majored in dietetics. Koenig is a 2015 graduate of New Bremen Local School. Koenig graudated with Cum Laude honors.

Jacobs performs at recital

FINDLAY — Dylan Jacobs, of Piqua, recently performed in a spring piano recital at the University of Findlay.

Jacobs performed “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho” arranged by N. Faber.

Local students graduate from Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Local students graduate from Cedarville University during the 123rd annual commencement held May 4, 2019.

Morgan Arbogast of Troy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Early Child Education degree. Trey Barnes of Troy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting degree. Andre Baumann of Troy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Prelaw degree. Tyler Hess of Troy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Business Management degree. Lauren Setzkorn of Troy, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Molecular & Cellular Biology degree.

Matthew Brumbaugh of West Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in BS in Chemistry degree. Grant Zawadzki of Tipp City graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Management degree.

Local student part of experience

BLUFFTON — Austin Hall of Piqua is participating in a Bluffton University cross-cultural experience in Kentucky during the month of May.

Hall, along with other Bluffton students, will experience Appalachian culture and engage in work projects with the Mennonite Central Committee’s (MCC) Sharing With Appalachian People (SWAP) Program.

Hall, son of Tara and Andy Hall, is a senior majoring in sport and recreation leadership. He is a 2015 graduate of Piqua High School.

This experience will fulfill Bluffton’s undergraduate cross-cultural requirement that must be completed before graduation. Students can either complete a cross-cultural experience or take six credit hours in one foreign language.

Local students named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Local students have been recognized by Cedarville University in Cedarville for being named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring semester 2019. They maintained a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours:

• Trey Barnes from Troy

• Hannah Burkholder from New Carlisle

• Bethany Carson from New Carlisle

• Hannah Deane from Ludlow Falls

• Marie Ewing from Troy

• Megan Hess from Troy

• Noah Hill from Union

• Trent Huelskamp from Tipp City

• Allison Mader from Tipp City

• Savanna Schaurer from Covington

• Lauren Setzkorn from Troy