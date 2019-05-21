Newton honors lead the way winner

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton High School Awards Assembly on May 16 felt like Christmas morning for senior Madison Hildebrand. Her classmates cheered her many honors, including the $1,000 Community Blood Center/Vectren Lead The Way Creative Scholarship for her holiday blood drive video.

CBC and Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company, challenge high school seniors in CBC’s 15-county service area to design a winning marketing campaign for a high school blood drive. It’s the third consecutive year a Lead The Way scholarship has gone to a Newton High senior.

Madison impressed the judges by adapting the 1953 holiday novelty tune “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” into the creative and care-free blood drive recruitment video “I Want a Cute Phlebotomist for Christmas.”

Madison rewrote the tune to fit her “Give the Gift of Life” theme. The video features Madison and six friends wearing holiday pajamas and performing the song and choreography in front of the living room Christmas tree.

The song peaked at number 24 on Billboard magazine’s pop chart in December 1953. Madison was inspired by its new potential.

“My mom helped me a lot — she’s crazy!” Madison said at the Awards Assembly. “We sang it all the time when we were little.”

Madison explained in her scholarship essay. “During the holidays, the season of giving, there is always a sentiment of generosity. Donating blood, is a great gift to give, because it is free, easy, and most of all … meaningful. I think that my theme will persuade others to be giving, not only around the holidays, but throughout the rest of their life as well. Especially if one day, they find themselves in the position, waiting for someone to return the favor.”

“She represents our school very well,” said Newton High School Principal Danielle Davis. “Other students look up to her because of her character, her involvement and the way she carries herself in the school.”

NHS Adviser and blood drive coordinator Taylor Stevens and CBC’s Dana Puterbaugh presented CBC Red Cords to Madison and about 20 fellow seniors. They qualified for the Red Cord Honor Program for registering to donate at least three times during their high school careers.

Madison is from Ludlow Falls. She will attend the University of Cincinnati — Blue Ash Campus. View her scholarship winning video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvLUSGuQWu4

