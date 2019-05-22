Posted on by

Lunch time serenade

,

The Troy Junior High School 7th grade band performs a lunch concert on Prouty Plaza on Wednesday. A couple hundred students and adults enjoyed their lunch in the grass as they were entertained by the band. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

The Troy Junior High School 7th grade band performs a lunch concert on Prouty Plaza on Wednesday. A couple hundred students and adults enjoyed their lunch in the grass as they were entertained by the band. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The Troy Junior High School 7th grade band performs a lunch concert on Prouty Plaza on Wednesday. A couple hundred students and adults enjoyed their lunch in the grass as they were entertained by the band.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

The Troy Junior High School 7th grade band performs a lunch concert on Prouty Plaza on Wednesday. A couple hundred students and adults enjoyed their lunch in the grass as they were entertained by the band. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_052219mju_troy_band.jpgThe Troy Junior High School 7th grade band performs a lunch concert on Prouty Plaza on Wednesday. A couple hundred students and adults enjoyed their lunch in the grass as they were entertained by the band. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today