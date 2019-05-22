Beta Sigma Phi celebrates 85 years

PIQUA — Thirty-five women recently joined together to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Beta Sigma Phi social sorority. Sorority sisters from Piqua, Troy and Sidney met at the Piqua YWCA.

The members of Piqua’s Precepter Epsilon Kappa chapter hosted the event. The evening began with a meet and greet that included a mixer activity. Tom Kiser of TK’s Fixins catered a delicious buffet consisting of salad, chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans and an assortment of pies.

After dinner a short meeting was held and then Suzie Hawkes led the group in a rousing fun “Toot Your Whistle” activity. Eight sisters from the different chapters were selected to provide the evening’s entertainment. The festivities concluded with the awarding of a lovely gift basket prepared by Rita Ash.

Chapters attending were Troy’s Alpha Sigma, Laureate Alpha 26 Xi and Beta Phi Master, Sidney’s Beta Lamda Master and Piqua’s Precepter Epsilon Kappa.