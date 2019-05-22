Cookson ‘Busy Bags’ spread kindness

TROY — Cookson Elementary School’s fifth grade class is spreading a little cheer to those in need.

Ms. Shelley Stewart’s class filled 144 “Busy Bags” for little ones who visit the Upper Valley Medical Center.

Stewart was awarded a $165 grant from the Miami County Foundation to fill paper sacks with little tokens to give to young while at the hospital. Some of the bags will be placed in the hospital’s emergency department and others will be placed on various floors to keep little ones busy during hospital visits.

Each student in Stewart’s class decorated the paper bags with a positive drawing and sealed with a sticker which states, “Created by the 5th Grade Class at Cookson Elementary.”

Students created an assembly line to fill each bag with a coloring book, crayons and a small toy.

“It’s for the kids who go to the hospital because they might be there for a long time,” said fifth grader Alexa Deaton. “The goodie bags will be really nice to have at the hospital for them if they get bored.”

Stewart said the project is part of the building’s theme of “Cookson Kindness.” Stewart discovered the idea and wrote the grant for the project.

“I saw this and thought my class could do this to help spread kindness as part of our Cookson Kindness project,” Stewart said. “Each student decorated two bags or more. They each get a chance to give back to the community.”

“It gives the kids something to do at the hospital,” said fifth grader Kirya Wise. Wise, Deaton and their classmates each had a part in the decoration and assembly of the bags.

A handful of Stewart’s students will go to Upper Valley Medical Center to present them to hospital administration on Thursday.

“They were thrilled about the idea,” Stewart shared. “It’s a simple way for the kids to give back in a positive way.”

Cookson fifth-graders Alexa Deaton and Kirya Wise display some of the more than 140 gift bags packed by their class to distribute to children at Upper Valley Medical Center. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_052219mju_cookson_uvmc_giftbags.jpg Cookson fifth-graders Alexa Deaton and Kirya Wise display some of the more than 140 gift bags packed by their class to distribute to children at Upper Valley Medical Center. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Fifth grade class to present bags to UVMC for children

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.