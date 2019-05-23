Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• COOKBOOK CLUB: Ages 16 and above are invited to sample dishes from, and review, a cookbook at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month members are reviewing “The Classic Slow Cooker,” by Judy Hannemann. Pick up your copy today and let us know what recipe you would like to share. Contact Staci at swest@seolibraries.org or call (937) 698-5515 for more information. Registration is required.

• POND LIFE: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connections “Pond Life” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Pre-registration required. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts and Teach and Learn with Joyce will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MEETING SWT: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Community Services Building, and open to the public.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program at 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo from 10-11 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Tate of Elegance will follow as well as birthday cake for May birthdays. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• HAM AND CHEESE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer ham and cheese subs at 6 p.m.

• POR CHOP: Enjoy a baked pork chop dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• ROAD CLOSED: East Main Street in Troy will be closed to eastbound through traffic between Crawford and Union streets from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The detour will be Crawford Street to Franklin Street to E. Main Street.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FUNK PARTY: Radio Basim will start the dance party at 7:30 p,m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. He will also bring with him a video display from the annals of notable funk history such as Soul Train. Basim is a local authority on funk as well as host for the WYSO (91.3) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” which features retro funk 45s, B sides, and neo-funk. Cover charge is $5 at the door. IDs will be requested. “Love Rollercoaster” is the signature cocktail, crafted by locally-owned Craft Event Bar, and will be sold by the glass at this event. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• Come for fun with music bingo at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• DOCUMENTARY: The Mayflower Arts Center, located at 9 West Main Street in Troy, will hold a Memorial Day Weekend movie presentation, World War II on an LST by award-winning filmmaker Diana Spitler, Saturday at 6 p.m. The evening will also feature honored guest Radioman 1st Class, Marion Adams. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission and are available online at www.mayflowerartscenter.com or at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Scouts BSA Troop 295 is hosting an all-you-can eat pancake breakfast at Applebee’s in Troy from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast comes with sausage and a drink. The cost is $8 per person. Reservations are required in advance. To reserve your tickets contact John Nelson at 214-0212.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Birds, Birds, Birds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, child friendly activities where participants can drop in anytime during this self-guided program and learn about nature. This month learn about birds. A naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Remember to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFASST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

May 27

• LUNCH: The public is invited to a Memorial Day lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fletcher United Methodist Church.

• LUNCHEON: The Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown, will offer its 60th annual Memorial Day luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 102 Center St., Casstown. The meal will offer a variety of sandwiches, assorted salads and desserts, Young’s Dairy ice cream, and beverages. All items are sold a la carte. Carry-outs will be available. The church is handicapped accessible.

• DEDICATION: On Monday, May 27 in celebration of Memorial Day, the Covington Memorial Day parade will begin at 1 p.m. with the dedication for the World War I monument beginning directly after at Highland Cemetery.

• CEREMONY: Memorial Day ceremonies in Troy will be held beginning at noon on the Adams Street Bridge. At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park, Riverside Cemetery, will be held. Riverside Drive, from Adams Street to the railroad underpass near Woodhaven, will be closed to through traffic just prior to and during the ceremonies. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will take place at the VFW Hall on LeFevre Road, Troy. Troy residents also are reminded that all city offices will be closed Monday, May 27, 2019 for the Memorial Day holiday. City refuse collection and curbside recycling will be collected on Memorial Day and will be on schedule all week.

• PARADE AND CEREMONY: The Piqua Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Park Avenue and College Street in Piqua and will continue on to the Veterans Memorial Park, located at located at 1701 Washington Avenue next to Forest Hill Cemetery. A ceremony will follow at approximately 10 a.m.

• CONCERT: The Troy Civic Band will offer a free outdoor Memorial Day Concert, 7 p.m. at Treasure Island Park amphitheater and pavilion, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. More than 60 musicians directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh will present concert band music honoring those who have died on the battlefield. Audience members are encouraged to wear patriotic colors or military tees and caps. Seating is available on the terraced concrete steps along the banks of the Miami River. Audience members may want to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Handicapped accessible with free parking, bike path, and restrooms on site. Entrance to Treasure Island Park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant on the east side of North County Road 25 A, across from Miami County Fairgrounds. No rain plan. For more information, call 335-1178.

• PARADE: The Memorial Day parade sponsored by the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin at 10 a.m. A ceremony will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. The American Legion Post will offer vegetable soup with a ham sandwich after the ceremony.

May 28

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at Panera, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• CLASS LUNCH: Tippecanoe Class of 1957 will meet for dinner at 5 p.m. at Bob Evans, Tipp City. No reservation required, participants will order off menu. Spouses and other classmates welcome.

• STILLWATER CLEAN-UP: Registration is due today for the Stillwater Clean-up with Brukner Nature Center scheduled for 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 31 on the Stillwater River. Participants will sweep the section of the Stillwater River that borders Brukner Nature Center from Fenner Road to the West Milton Park. Participants must provide their own canoe, personal flotation device, and work gloves, but trash bags and an ice cream celebration following will be provided. Adults only. Register by emailing deb@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BOARD MEETING – The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin located at 2645 E. St. Rt. 41 east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 937-335-6273.

May 29

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Michael Stueve of Edward Jones. Stueve will share updates on investments, perspectives on the stock market, and insights about the coming year. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• KIWANIS: Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Depatment will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at the firehouse. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• RETIREES TO MEET: Reservations are needed by today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting set fr 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. To reserve your spot, call 335-2771. The speaker will be Danielle Murphy, consumer educator, consumer Protection, from the office of the Ohio Attorney General. Be ready with your questions and/or concerns.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will help boost the blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday week with a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online atwww.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with all the toppings along with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $3 at 6 p.m.

May 30

• HOT DOGS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a hot dog bar at 6 p.m. for $4. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• OVERVIEW: An overview of the J. R. Clarke Summer Reading Program will be given for all home schooling parents, their children and any interested adults in the area at 1 p.m. Mrs. Roeth will have a PowerPoint presentation and can answer any questions about the program, which begins Monday, June 3, with the kick-off program of “A Universe of Bugs.” The Summer Reading Program – “A Universe of Stories and Books” will last for eight weeks and will end on Saturday, July 27. The final program for the children will be on Wednesday, July 31 at 6 p.m. when final awards will be drawn and a special program presented. Sign-ups for any of the various programs will begin on Monday, June 3. Contact the library for additional information at 473-2226.

• KICK-OFF TO SUMMER EVENT: Join Brukner Nature Center from 6-9 p.m. at Cold Stone Creamery, located at 1187 Experiment Farm Rd. in Troy. Come treat yourself to some delicious ice-cream while helping their Wildlife Ambassadors. Cold Stone Creamery will donate a percentage of all sales to Brukner Nature Center. No flyer is needed. You’ll also get a chance to meet one of their Wildlife Ambassadors up close and personal from 6-8:30 p.m.

May 31

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered by the seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp, french fries, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

June 1

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• BLESSING OF PETS: Zion Lutheran Church will host a Blessing of the Pets on the front lawn of the church, located at Third and Main steets, Tipp City, from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Glawe will offer specific prayers and blessings for pets and their owners. D.R.E.A.M., the dog training and rehab organization, will be present with a few foster dogs and information about dog adoption and fostering opportunities. In case of rain, the event will be held under the portico in the Walnut Street parking lot.

June 2

• CEMETERY WALK: The Tippecanoe Historical Society’s annual cemetery walk, “If Tombstones Could Talk” will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City. The rain date is June 9. Those being portrayed are: Cora Scholl, who owned the Topper Dress Shop, by Denise Hooper; Ross Smith of Smith’s Drug Store, by his son, Dr. Chuck Smith; Letta Barnhart & Hettie Hartley, who owned a downtown bakery, by Susan Furlong and Marilee Lake; Richard Long, a well known local insurance man, by Michael Cheney; and Jeanne Parsons, a very community involved lady, by Annette Calicoat. This event is free of charge.

• BREAKFASST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

June 3

• BURGER OR BRAT: Choose a brat for $4 or a burger for $5. They both come with french fries. Serving starts at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_NewMel2-15.jpg