Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

May 17

FRAUD: An officer filed an information report regarding fraud through PayPal on Virginia Avenue.

RESISTING: Jacob Park Sr., 48, of Troy, was cited for aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

DISORDERLY: Loren Francis, 60, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Lake Street. She was cited again for the same offense on May 19. Dispatched to 314 Lake St. in reference to a disorderly male who was highly intoxicated. Francis found out in the rain unable to care for himself due to level of intoxication. He was later transported to UVMC by squad.

OBSTRUCTION: Nina Park, 77, of Troy, was cited for obstructing official business.

May 18

DISORDERLY: Christopher King Jr., 38, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct. An officer was dispatched to Duke park soccer fields in reference to a possible assault. It was reported a parent got into a physical altercation with a referee. Statements obtained from victim and witnesses.

May 19

OVI: Adam Holbrook, 34, of Casstown was cited for OVI in the area of West Main and Cedar Streets.

May 20

THEFT: A male subject stole shoes from Shoe Carnival. Case pending.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to an accident between a semi and a car. Two subjects were transported to the hospital from the car. Case pending.

DEER STRIKE: A pickup truck hit a deer on North Market Street between Splish Splash and Baird Funeral Home. No injuries to the driver were reported.

POSSESSION: Brian Roop, 41, of Troy, was charged with one count of second degree felony and one count of fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

MENACING: Charles Lambert, 43, of Sidney, was charged with aggravated menacing. At approximately 10:56 p.m. Troy officers were dispatched to Clopay in reference to a disturbance. It was reported that a physical fight between employees occurred in the parking lot involving a knife. Lambert was arrested and incarcerated for aggravated menacing.

DISORDERLY: Nicholas McWilliams, 27, and Tamara McWilliams, 48, of Troy, were charged with disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

PANIC: Glen Gannon, 58, of Troy, was cited for inducing panic. An officer was dispatched to 287 S Dorset Rd Apt A2 for a squad call. Gannon was found to have overdosed. He was charged with inducing panic. A female at the location was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

THEFT: Stacey LeMaster, 61, of Troy, was cited for theft from the Be You Boutique.

May 21

OBSTRUCTING: Otis Branham, 34, of Dayton, was charged with obstructing official business, possession of drugs.

POSSESSION: Curtis Scott, 38, of West Milton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 22

OVI: Eric Sparks, 22, of Springfield, was cited for OVI of 0.179 BAC in the area of Archer Drive and West Market Street.

POSSESSION: Hanna Copley, 19, of Vandalia, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs, drug abuse instrument and paraphernalia. She was also charged with fourth degree and fifth degree felony complicity for an April 11 incident.

POSSESSION: Andrew Govea, 23, of Springfield, was cited for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of S. Dorset.

May 23

POSSESSION: An officer filed charges against Shawn Wright, 45, of Piqua, for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and drug abuse instrument from a April 1 incident.

POSSESSION: Ryan Saunders, 40, of Kettering, was charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia in the area of Franklin and Walnut streets.