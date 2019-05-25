Riverside to host info sessions on safety, human trafficking

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host two sessions on safety in the community on Tuesday, May 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside, located at 1625 Troy Sidney Rd., Troy. Sessions will be led by Sergeant Slepicka and Officer Brazel from the Tipp City Police Department.

As part of the School-to-Adult Life Transition (S.A.L.T.) Series, one session will be aimed at parents and guardians, covering “Safety, Human Trafficking & Vulnerable Populations,” and a similar student session will cover “Staying Safe in My Community.”

S.A.L.T. is a free monthly series that provides valuable information, resources and guidance to families of students ages 14-22 with developmental disabilities, helping them navigate the transition from school to adult life, although anyone is welcome to attend.

At S.A.L.T., students are also encouraged to attend their own session called SEA SALT (Students Exploring Adulthood), which takes place at the same time as the parents’ series. At SEA SALT, students participate in activities to help them prepare for their transition to adult life.

To learn more about S.A.L.T., visit www.facebook.com/pg/SALTDarkeMiamiPrebleDD, or contact Dwayne Hall at (937) 440-3026.