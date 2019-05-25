Area briefs

Miami County Park District May board meeting

TROY – The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 28, at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin located at 2645 E. St. Rt. 41 east of Troy.

For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 937-335-6273.

Stillwater Clean-up with Brukner Nature Center

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers on Friday, May 31, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. to help them keep the river free of trash. They will sweep the section of the Stillwater River that borders Brukner Nature Center from Fenner Road to the West Milton Park.

You must provide your own canoe, PFD, and work gloves, but trash bags and ice cream celebration will be provided.

Adults only, please. Register today by e-mailing deb@bruknernaturecenter.com, deadline Tuesday, May 28.

Troy City Beautification Awards for May 2019

TROY — The following residents received Beautification Awards in the city of Troy for the month of May:

Merit Awards:

• 503 E. Staunton Rd – Rajinder Kumar -Troy Shell

• 927 N. Market St. – Studabaker Chiropractic

• 1164 W. Main St.

Green Thumb Awards:

• 1361 Sheridan Ct. – Linda Rozell

• 1763 Saratoga Dr. – Gaston Brown and Tonya Bair

• 2478 Thornhill Dr. – Stacie Davis and Jennifer McCann

• 120 S. Oxford St. – Meredith and Eric Parris

• 1187 Winchester Dr. – Donnie and Michelle Hicks

Wild Art for kids

TROY — Join the Brukner Nature Center on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon for a fundraising event as they help you paint a portrait of a turtle on a 12” x 12” canvas.

Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint.

This opportunity is just $25 per child in kindergarten through eighth grade, and includes refreshments and all materials.

Deadline for registration and payment is Tuesday, June 4, by 5 p.m., cash or check only. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

Financial report available

TROY — The 2018 financial report for the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority has been completed and is available for inspection at 1695 Troy-Sidney Rd. in Troy between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Government Appreciation Day planned

COVINGTON — Apple Farm Service is holding a Local Government Appreciation Day for anyone who works for any level of government at their Covington Store, located at 10120 West Versailles Rd. in Covington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. Government employees can stop by for prize giveaways, product demonstrations, test drives, and equipment education. Apple Farm Service will also be firing up the grill for a cook-out lunch.

Committee to review rezoning issue of 10 acres on Peters Road

TROY — The community and economic development committee will meet at 5:15 p.m Tuesday, May 28 at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to provide a recommendation to Council regarding Ordinance O-12-2019, rezoning of IL 10858 (10.284 ac. on Peters Rd.) from County zoning R-1AAA & A-1 to City zoning of R-4, Single-family Residential District, as recommended by the Troy Planning Commission.

Master Gardener Volunteers to present “Arranging Flowers for Fun”

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Arranging Flowers for Fun” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. June 7. Master Gardeners will share their tips and tricks for floral arrangements and demonstrate how to creatively use unique items and floral colors in interesting ways. When these basic flower arrangement rules are understood and used correctly you can create gorgeous floral arrangements for you, your family and friends.

The session will be held at the Monroe Township Mtg. Hall, lower level, 4 East Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by June 3. For more details contact the Extension office at 937-440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.