Area briefs

Library to offer computer classes

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is offering internet and computer basics classes with the OhioMeansJobs Center. Internet 101: The Basics class will be held in two sessions on Wednesday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 26, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with time afterward for additional help and assistance.

Employment Service Professional Barbara Nicodemus of the OhioMeansJobs Center for Miami County will teach the computer basics in two class sessions. Topics will include powering up, creating and navigating email, job searching and applications as well as social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. For adults only. Pre-registration is required.

Register by contacting the OhioMeansJobs Miami County Center at 2040 N. County Road 2-5A in Troy. Call (937) 440-3465 and ask for Barb or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

Johnston Farm to open

PIQUA — Saturday, June 1, is the opening day for the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency’s 2019 season.

Through the end of August, the site is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

On each day that the site is open, there are guided tours of the Johnston Home and three scheduled rides on the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua. The Indian and Canal Museum is also open throughout the day.

This year the museum is featuring a new exhibit by the Piqua Public Library titled Piqua in Print that traces the history of newspapers before the internet through the years.

The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency is pleased to present the following special events that will bring an added emphasis on a variety of local history:

Family Days at the Johnston Farm on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, noon to 5 p.m.

History Alive at the Johnston Farm on Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, noon to 5 p.m.

Evening on the Canal, a reservation event, on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Fall Celebration at the Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 5, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, call 773-2522 or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.

COA plans 5K run/walk

COVINGTON — The Covington Outreach Association’s 12th annual 5k Run/Walk River Run “Under the Trees” will be held July 20, with the race beginning at 8 a.m.

On-site same day registration will be $25 (with no T-shirt provided) on the morning of the race beginning at 7 a.m.

All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt on the day of the event. The pre-registration entry fee is $20 (including a T-shirt) through June 27.

The 5K run/walk will begin near The Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove, Covington.

Parking will be available at and near the church.

A pre-registration printable flier is available by visiting www.covingtonoutreach.org or by contacting coadirector.125@gmail.com or at (937) 473-2415.

Hydrant flushing under way

TROY — The city of Troy has began the annual fire hydrant flushing project. To check when hydrants may be flushed in your neighborhood, use the following URL: https://tinyurl.com/onkpjs7. Residents can also find the map on the city website, www.troyohio.gov — click on “I Want To” and then click on “view” for the “Fire Hydrant Flushing Schedule Map.”

While the city of Troy water is always safe to drink, if residents notice the water has a brownish tint, this can be corrected by simply running the tap water until the water is clear (2-3 minutes).

Questions are referred to the Troy Fire Department at 335-5678.

Miami East Junior High School Choir Earns Superior ratings

CASSTOWN — On May 17, two Miami East Junior High Honor Choirs earned Superior ratings at OMEA District XI Jr. High Adjudicated Event. This was the Sixth Grade Choir’s third Superior rating in four years. The sixth grade choir students performed in OMEA class C for their first time. The beginner ensemble met to rehearse twice a week for 45 minutes. Members are: Candice Bevan, Macy Curtis, Jacqueline Kadel, Jocelyn Motter, Riley Blair, Lilli Forsythe, Skyla Kerns, Cristi Olivares, Adriana Carroll, Madison Garrett, Kally Koble, Hailey Register, Gabe Cathcart, Reese Gipe, Simon Latimer, Kailey Rinehart, Paige Clarkson,Peyton Harper, Alivia McCuistion, Brooke Shafer, Julia Couser, Brooke Hicks, Cora Moore, Keara Stace and Vincent Crane. The Miami East Jr. High School Honor Choir performed OMEA high school class A literature which included an Acappella Selection that showcased seven part singing. This year marked MEJH Honor Choir’s ninth Superior rating and eighth consecutive year to earn a Superior in OMEA class A SATB the highest classification in OMEA at Jr. High Adjudicated Events. Mr. Frank Fahrer served as choral clinician preparing both choirs for the event. Members are: Carley Combs, Maria Broerman, Isaac Beal, Cole Baxter, Katelynn Dill, Kaylena Brokschmidt, Carter Bevan, Luke Brunke, Rylee Gardner, Keyara Davis, Brayden Link,Vincent Crane, Maria Hohenstein, Kennedee Elifritz, Jadyn Maingi, Ethan Fine, Cora Kinard, Maryn Gross, Noah Martin, Michael Hohenstein, Kylie Kinzer, Alaina Helsinger, Caleb Richter, Lucas Maxwell, Jessa Lang, Jewel Helton, Faith Thomas, Ethan Paulus, Olivia Latchney, Maddie Latimer, Kierstin Thomas, Kaden Weldy, Abigail Leiss, Alexis Loughman, Matthew VanPelt,Charlie Zawalich, Madison Maxson, Jillian Niswonger, Annika Paton, Carly Olson, Karson Potts, Logan Phillips, Shelby Preston, Megan Pohl, Adilyn Richter, Avery Roberts, Dakota Shields, Megan Rose, Lindi Snodgrass, Sera Rush, Emily Studebaker, Talia Stace, Brooklyn Taylor, Sumsaar Thapa and Karly Yantis. The ensembles were rehearsed and directed by Omar and Melissa Lozano.