Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by Miami County Public Health Department

May 10

• Kiwans Club of Troy, PO Box 830, Troy — Inspected and approved to operate. License delivered.

• Randall Residence, 6400 S. Co. 25A Rd., Tipp City — Repeat; No written procedures for time as a public health control. Observed time as a public health control being used on TCS desserts without written procedure or time stamps on food items. Facility must have procedure in writing and use time stamps on products.

Repeat; Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards on the prep table and prep top cooler were scored, melted in places, and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Resurface or replace.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 21 S. Stanfield Rd., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 13

• Red’s Fried Chicken, 251 Union St., Troy — Repeat; The person in charge was observed without a Level 2 Food Safety Certification.

Repeat; The back exterior screen door was observed in disrepair resulted in gaps. Repair or replace.

• Gustin Concessions 2, 5055 E. Snyder Rd., Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Speedway No. 9366, 4 Weller Dr., Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection, Critical Repeat; Temperature Control Service foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed chili holding at 132 degrees, and one corn dog holding at 123 degrees. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all TCS foods holding below 135 degrees.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed large plastic tub catching leak in plumbing of three-compartment sink. Repair in compliance with plumbing code.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed dirt/dust accumulation on the walls and floors throughout the facility, mostly concentrated in the corners and under/behind shelving and fixed equipment. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

No protective shielding on lights. Observed unshielded fluorescent tube lighting in kitchen area above food prep areas. Shield or replace with shatter resistant bulbs.

May 15

• Action GBW, 201 Staunton Rd., Troy — Corrected During Inspection, Critical; Coffee was observed being prepared and served while a three compartment sink was not in the establishment. Because of this, food contact surfaces were not observed being sanitized frequently enough. Cease the making of coffee. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge stated he would stop preparing coffee.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical; At the time of inspection, the establishment was observed preparing coffee without access to a three-compartment sink. Cease preparing coffee. The person in charge stated he would stop preparing coffee.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical; At the time of inspection, prepackaged sandwiches from a licensed facility were observed without date markings. Ensure dates are on sandwiches. During the inspection, the person in charge began the process of date marking.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a 3 compartment sink for the cleaning and sanitizing. Cease the preparing of coffee until a three-compartment sink is installed. Ensure a plumbing permit is pulled and plans are submitted prior to installing a three-compartment sink.

• Road Pop Stop Inc, 1265 S. Dorset Rd., Troy — Corrected During Inspection, Critical; Beef jerky not properly labeled and produced at home was observed being sold. All food shall be prepared at a licensed facility and properly labeled. Upon making the PIC aware of this, all the packages of beef jerky were pulled. Cease the selling of the beef jerky.

• Tipp City Dairy Queen, 513 W. Main St., Tipp City — Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed new tankless water heater mounted on wooden brackets. These wooden brackets need to be sealed or painted so that they are smooth and easily cleanable and non porous and non absorbent.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the mop sink needs to be resealed to the wall and the floor.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in lobby area and on kitchen side of front counter. The source of these leaks needs to be identified, repaired, and the ceiling tiles replaced. On the kitchen side of the front counter, where food prep is taking place such as cone dipping, adding toppings to sundaes, and the small convection oven, the ceiling tiles above this area were observed to be acoustic ceiling tiles which are not smooth and easily cleanable. These tiles need to be replaced with Vinyl Clad ceiling tiles. Also, in the back of the facility by the water heater, two ceiling tiles were observed missing or with holes. Replace these tiles.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

May 15

• Dominos Pizza, 120 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Food temperature in prep unit above 41 degrees. Peppers, 49 degrees, roast beef, 46 degrees, chicken, 49 degrees. Keep all TCS food below 41 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. Thermostat turned down. Temperature lowered. Spray bottle of cleaner stored above single service. Keep these items separate to prevent contamination.

May 16

• YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

• 1 More, 348 Wood St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

May 21

• Marathon, 315 Looney Road, Piqua — At least one person with management responsibility must have Level II food safety certification. Provide test strips to check level of sanitizer. Repair damaged wall by mop sink.

May 23

• Tecumseh Woods, 1102 Lennox Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.