College briefs

• Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Local students have been recognized by Cedarville University in Cedarville for being named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring semester 2019. They maintained a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours:

• Trey Barnes from Troy

• Hannah Burkholder from New Carlisle

• Bethany Carson from New Carlisle

• Hannah Deane from Ludlow Falls

• Marie Ewing from Troy

• Megan Hess from Troy

• Noah Hill from Union

• Trent Huelskamp from Tipp City

• Allison Mader from Tipp City

• Savanna Schaurer from Covington

• Lauren Setzkorn from Troy

• Mercy College of Ohio

TOLEDO — Stephanie Watercutter of Troy, bachelor of science in Nursing, was awarded honors for the 2019 spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

• Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. — Jack Peura of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.

University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Sage Hunley of Conover was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.