Tipp City mayor issues poppy proclamation

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Mayor Joe Gibson presented the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 with a proclamation for National Poppy Day. The poppy became a symbol of the lives lost in war and represented the hope that none had died in vain. The American Legion Auxiliary poppy has continued to bloom, its petals of paper bound together for Veterans by Veterans, reminding America each year that the men and women who have served and died for their country deserve to be remembered. The Poppy of Sacrifice is a memorial for American soldiers who have paid, and are paying, the extreme sacrifice in order that Americans can remain free.

From left to right, Jen Rademachir, Cathy Jadwin, Pat Purves, Delbert Prater, Dorothy Prater, Mayor Gibson, Angel Turner, Adalyn Brinkman, Caitlyn Brinkman, and Marlene Shook.