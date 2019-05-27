25-A crash leaves several injured

Posted on by

Miami Co. Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a three-vehicle crash on Co. Rd. 25-A just north of Monroe-Concord Road as Tipp City EMS and firefighters work with victims on Monday evening. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

TROY — Several vehicles were involved in a crash on County Road 25-A near the Miami County YMCA on Monday evening.

A caller to Miami County 911 reported several vehicles had crashed and that one of the drivers was believed to be intoxicated and possibly attempting to leave the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Further reports, as law enforcement headed to the scene, stated that others in the area were attempting to keep the driver from leaving.

Officers from Tipp City Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to find a large white pickup truck had collided with a Jeep and a sedan. All three vehicle suffered heavy damage.

Two medic units from Tipp City responded and a third was requested from Troy. The Troy medic was cancelled as Tipp City medics accessed the injuries.

Two patients were reported transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. Other victims refused treatment at the scene.

County Rd. 25-A was closed during the investigation and cleanup. The highway reopened around 9:45 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

