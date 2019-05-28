Strong storms, tonado, cause widespread damage

MIAMI COUNTY — A line of strong storms that spawned several reported tornadoes left wide-spread damage across southwest Miami County on Monday.

Following a quiet Memorial Day, the National Weather Service began putting up severe storm watches around 6 p.m. By 9:30 p.m. the watches were changed to warnings, and finally, tornado warnings began to be issued in late evening and tornado sirens began to sound.

Local television stations and the National Weather Service reported cloud rotation and possible tornadoes in eastern Indians with those storms came reports of tornadoes in the Ludlow Falls, Laura, and Potsdam area. The storm, reportedly moving northeast at 35 miles per hour left a path of destruction throughout Union Township and portions of Monroe Township.

Even before the tornado sirens stopped, firefighters from West Milton, Ludlow Falls, Laura, and Pleasant Hill began the task of going door-to-door in the damage path, checking on residents.

A number of homes and house trailers sustained damage or were destroyed by winds. Trees and power lines were ripped from the ground, knocking out power to many and blocking roadways, making welfare checks more difficult for first responders.

Flooding was reported across many roadways in the area of the storm. Troy Fire Department responded to calls on I-75 after motorists reportedly hydroplaned off the highway and became stranded in high water.

Medic crews were kept busy as they moved from call to call. Several calls for medic service came in, including an evacuation of McKinley Commons Senior Apartments in West Milton where the loss of power put residents who were on oxygen in jeopardy.

Darkness, coupled with widespread loss of electric power, hindered efforts to check on those who are in need of assistance.

A shelter was set up in West Milton to house those displaced by the storm. The American Red Cross is assisting.

Crews are continuing to work through the night.

Fire departments from Troy, Casstown, and Tipp City sent equipment and personnel to assist.

Firefighters check a home on St. Rt. 48, north of West Milton that sustained damage storm damage on Monday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_052719mju_weather_tornado1.jpg Firefighters check a home on St. Rt. 48, north of West Milton that sustained damage storm damage on Monday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A power pole lays across St. Rt. 48 north of West Milton following Monday’s storms. Downed power lines and trees across highways made damage assessment and welfare checks more difficult for first responders. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_052719mju_weather_tornado2.jpg A power pole lays across St. Rt. 48 north of West Milton following Monday’s storms. Downed power lines and trees across highways made damage assessment and welfare checks more difficult for first responders. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A large tree still stands with many of it’s limbs twisted off from a tornado that passed through Miami County on Monday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_052719mju_weather_tornado3.jpg A large tree still stands with many of it’s limbs twisted off from a tornado that passed through Miami County on Monday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

