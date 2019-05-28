Eat until your heart’s content

By Cecilia Fox

For Miam Valley Today

TROY — If you’re going to the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival, you’d better be ready to eat.

After all, this celebration of all things strawberry offers dozens of dining options.

According to food committee chair Courtney Wertz, all the usual favorites will be available, as well as an exciting new item this year — strawberry Philly cheese steak sandwiches from the Troy Rec booth.

“We are so excited about our strawberry items. We have cheesecake-filled strawberries, strawberry kettle corn, strawberry smoothies and this year we have strawberry Philly cheesesteaks,” Wertz said. “And of course, we have the famous strawberry doughnuts, strawberry doughnut holes and deep fried strawberries.”

The event, which draws about 150,000 hungry visitors every year, helps boost local non-profits through the sale of concessions, like the Future Begins Today’s famous strawberry salsa and the traditional strawberry shortcake served up by the Troy Senior Citizens Center.

One of the most famous festival food traditions, the Troy Music Boosters’ strawberry donuts will be on sale again this year. Sales benefit the district’s music programs.

“This festival is very important to our nonprofit organizations. For some of them, this festival is their only fundraiser for the whole year,” Wertz added.

In addition to all the strawberry offerings, there will also be a variety of other options, including Company 7 BBQ, partnering with the West Milton Fire Company; Kona Ice and the Lincoln Community Center, Friends for Riverside and Hickory River Smokehouse, and many more.

“It does so much for all non-profits in Miami County that serve Miami County,” 2019 Festival Chairman Bruce Adamson said.

There will be ATMs on site, but it’s always a good idea to bring a little cash so you can try all of the different delicacies available at the festival. Food vendors, as well as arts and crafts vendors and entertainment, will be spread out between the downtown festival site and the levee.

Wertz encouraged festival-goers to take advantage of the shuttle that runs between the festival site and WACO Airfield, ITW Hobart (handicapped accessible) and the Miami County Fairgrounds. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. 6 p.m., she added, so visitors can get breakfast, lunch and dinner at festival.

Miami Valley Today file photo Lloyd Schroer of New Bremen and Sharon Leffel of New Knoxville enjoy customized confections during last year’s Troy Strawberry Festival. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_TSFValley12.jpg Miami Valley Today file photo Lloyd Schroer of New Bremen and Sharon Leffel of New Knoxville enjoy customized confections during last year’s Troy Strawberry Festival. Miami Valley Today file photo Wesley Ewing of Bellefontaine enjoys a Schmidt’s Bahama Mama during last year’s Troy Strawberry Festival. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_TSFValley2.jpg Miami Valley Today file photo Wesley Ewing of Bellefontaine enjoys a Schmidt’s Bahama Mama during last year’s Troy Strawberry Festival. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_TroyStrawFestWACO-Logo2019.jpg