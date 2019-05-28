Tornado leaves path of destruction

A mobile home trailer lays on its side in front of a heavily damaged Union Townships home

Trees twisted like toothpicks and a heavily damaged home show the intensity of the storm that swept through Miami County on Monday

An overhead view of some of the damage along Calumet Road following a line of storms that produced tornado activity in Miami County.on Monday evening.

A Union Township barn appears to have taken a hit from a tornado.

This mobile home park on St. Rt. 55 near Laura suffered significant damage in the storm. At least one mobile home sustained heavy damage with a number of others shifted off their foundations.

A Union Township neighborhood bears the scars from Monday’s storms. Much of the roof is missing from a home while several outbuildings were flattened.

Miami County highway crews were up early on Tuesday beginning the task of clearing debris from roadways.

One of the areas in Union Township that took a direct hit from Monday’s storm.