M-U alumni gather for banquet

WES MILTON — The Milton-Union High School was the site of the 131st consecutive Alumni Banquet on May 18. There were more than 300 in attendance.

The evening opened with remarks by Kathryn Keller Boggs, class of 1993, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Rob Culver, Class of 1994, and the invocation by Jeff Warner, class of 1994.

Following the meal, Boggs recognized guests and led the Roll Call of Classes, with special recognition of milestone years. Dorothy Miller Sommers represented her class of 1942. There were four present from the class of 1944 to celebrate 75 years.

Representatives shared comments, remembrances and accomplishments of their classes. Gary Iddings introduced those members present from the Class of 1954, celebrating 65 years. The class representative for 1959, celebrating 60 years, was Myrna Mote Yoder.

Jim Sarver had those present from his 50-year class of 1969 stand and be recognized. He then asked all veteran’s to stand and be recognized. Mitch Fogle, a veteran himself, then paid tribute to all veterans present and thanked them for their service. The class provided a small gift for each veteran.

Dave Schumacher represented the 40th year class of 1979. Allison Copp Fischer represented the 25th year class of 1954. She opened her remarks with a tribute to Sharon Paul, a retired M-U physical education teacher and volleyball coach who passed away on May 16.

Marcy Hughes Hill, class of 1994, then read the memorial tribute, a list of the 65 individuals who have passed away since the May 20, 2018, banquet.

Dr. Bill Ginn, class of 1974, announced the 2019 M-U Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. The operating funds for these awards come strictly from donations. To date, there have been a total of 60 inductees: eight charter members, and 52 selections from the previous 13 years.

• Bill Hammon, class of 1972. He earned seven varsity letters as a Bulldog. At his graduation he held the record for both discus and the high hurdles. He held the career points scored record for 17 years. He was M-U’s Most Valuable Runner in 1972. In football he was an All-SWBL running back and ended his career fifth on M-U’s career rushing yardage list and fifth on the career scoring list. From 1972-1975, he was a member of the football team at Austin Peay State University.

• Monica Grilliot, class of 1982. She earned 12 varsity letters at Milton, participating in volleyball, basketball, and softball — an unusual 4-year letter winner in three sports. She was twice All-SWBL in volleyball and MVP in 1981. In basketball she was a three-time All-SWBL selection, twice first team and MVP in 1982. She played volleyball for the University of Dayton.

• Jason Moore, class of 1991. He earned nine varsity letters as a Bulldog in soccer, basketball and track. He was a member of a record-setting 400 meter relay team and a 3200 meter relay team that qualified for the state track meet. He was M-U’s MV Runner and Bob Schul Award recipient in 1991. He wan an All-Southwestern Rivers Conference selection, and at the time of graduation held the record for most 3-pointers in a season. As a soccer player he was first team All-SRC pick, and earned a scholarship to the University of Findlay, where he was a four-year starter, his team’s captain and the Findlay Men’s Soccer MVP in 1994.

• Ken Battiston, class of 2006. He won nine varsity M’s in football,basketball and baseball. He only played one season of football, but was selected as a first team All-SWBL wide receiver and set the M-U record for pass receiving yardage in 2005. He was a two-time First Team All-SWBL pick in basketball and ended his career third on M-U’s Career Rebounding list. In baseball he was also selected First Team All-SWBL and was the SWBL Player of the Year in 2006. At Eastern Michigan University he was a four-year letterman for the Eagles.

The Athletic Hall of Fame inducttion ceremony will take place during the half time of a basketball game in January.

Yvonne Martindale Kochersperger, class of 1971, introduced the Hall of Honor inductees.

• Billie J. Rae attended 13 different schools and was still able to graduate at the age of 16 from M-U in 1965. He began his law enforcement career as a police cadet in Troy. Through the years he has serverd several area communities in different capacities and held several different titles with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, being a deputy sheriff on the road for many years. He has retired from the sheriff’s office and is now serving as title investigator under Miami Clerk of Courts and office manager for the Auto Title Department in Miami County.

He has volunteered in surrounding communities as a coach and umpire and is currently president of the Fraternal Order Of Police. He over sees a golf benefit that raises funds for the Christmas Outeach Program and Services, which provides gifts for children and Christmas meals for families in need. He was also on the committee that developed the Police Memorial at the Miami County Courthouse and is involved in the services that take place there.

• Lisa Marie Powell was valedictorian for her class of 1995 and was also active in school sports and activities and received many senior awards. She went on to Yale, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in Phychology in 1999, graduating from Yale Law College in 2003.

In 2002, through the Yale school linkage program she studied Chilean Law and Policy at the University of Chile. While at Lowentstein International Human Rights Clinic, she co-wrote a brief concerning government policy and also co-wrote and presented a symposium paper in Columbia on human rights abusers. She has worked on many projcets for human rights and a variety of legal matters. She has worked in many capacities for a number of firms and government agencys in a number of cities. She has directed and supervised activitees on a wide range of federal labor and employment, government management, and homeland security issues. She was recently selected as deputy city attorney for the city of San Fransisco, which is why she was not able to attend the banquet. Her parents are Phil and Linda Powell. Her mother accepted Lisa’s award on her behalf.

• Lt. Mark Winters is a 1979 M-U graduate and also graduated from Wright State University in 1984 with a bachelor of arts degree in Secondary English Education. He was commissioned into the National Guard in 1982, assigned to Batavia, Ohio, and Mannheim, Germany. His combat service includes Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm with the 101st Airborne. He also particpated in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan with the 1-203rd Infantry Brigade Embedded Training Team. Mark has earned many awards, served in many locations, and has taken numerous military education courses. He has received a Bronze Star and part of that narrative follows.”

“For exceptionally meritorious service while assigned in key leadership positions in Task Force Phoenix V in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He mentored an Afgahan National Army Brigadier General during the planning and execution of combat operations. He provided sound advice and mentoring to his ANA counterpart during the ANA Brigade’s successful occupation of Camp Khouwst. He was crucial to the success of the mission of Task Force Phoenix V. His performance of duty reflects credit upon himself, the State of Idaho and The United States Army.”

Mark retired on April 30, 2008. He is active in his community and his church. He lives in Boise, Idaho, with his wife Melissa and their four children.

Following a short business meeting, M-U class of 2019 advisers Nikki Bechtol and Elaine Hart introduced those class members who were present. Each one shared their name and their plans for the future. David Wion, Class of 1976, then presented the M-U Alumni Scholarships for 2019. Fifteen scholarships were awarded totaling $30,000.

