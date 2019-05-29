Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Michael Stueve of Edward Jones. Stueve will share updates on investments, perspectives on the stock market, and insights about the coming year. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• KIWANIS: Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Depatment will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at the firehouse. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• RETIREES TO MEET: Reservations are needed by today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting set fr 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. To reserve your spot, call 335-2771. The speaker will be Danielle Murphy, consumer educator, consumer Protection, from the office of the Ohio Attorney General. Be ready with your questions and/or concerns.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will help boost the blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday week with a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online atwww.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with all the toppings along with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $3 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• HOT DOGS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a hot dog bar at 6 p.m. for $4. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• OVERVIEW: An overview of the J. R. Clarke Summer Reading Program will be given for all home schooling parents, their children and any interested adults in the area at 1 p.m. Mrs. Roeth will have a PowerPoint presentation and can answer any questions about the program, which begins Monday, June 3, with the kick-off program of “A Universe of Bugs.” The Summer Reading Program – “A Universe of Stories and Books” will last for eight weeks and will end on Saturday, July 27. The final program for the children will be on Wednesday, July 31 at 6 p.m. when final awards will be drawn and a special program presented. Sign-ups for any of the various programs will begin on Monday, June 3. Contact the library for additional information at 473-2226.

• KICK-OFF TO SUMMER EVENT: Join Brukner Nature Center from 6-9 p.m. at Cold Stone Creamery, located at 1187 Experiment Farm Rd. in Troy. Come treat yourself to some delicious ice-cream while helping their Wildlife Ambassadors. Cold Stone Creamery will donate a percentage of all sales to Brukner Nature Center. No flyer is needed. You’ll also get a chance to meet one of their Wildlife Ambassadors up close and personal from 6-8:30 p.m.

Friday

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered by the seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp, french fries, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

Saturday

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• BLESSING OF PETS: Zion Lutheran Church will host a Blessing of the Pets on the front lawn of the church, located at Third and Main steets, Tipp City, from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Glawe will offer specific prayers and blessings for pets and their owners. D.R.E.A.M., the dog training and rehab organization, will be present with a few foster dogs and information about dog adoption and fostering opportunities. In case of rain, the event will be held under the portico in the Walnut Street parking lot.

Sunday

• CEMETERY WALK: The Tippecanoe Historical Society’s annual cemetery walk, “If Tombstones Could Talk” will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City. The rain date is June 9. Those being portrayed are: Cora Scholl, who owned the Topper Dress Shop, by Denise Hooper; Ross Smith of Smith’s Drug Store, by his son, Dr. Chuck Smith; Letta Barnhart & Hettie Hartley, who owned a downtown bakery, by Susan Furlong and Marilee Lake; Richard Long, a well known local insurance man, by Michael Cheney; and Jeanne Parsons, a very community involved lady, by Annette Calicoat. This event is free of charge.

• BREAKFASST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BURGER OR BRAT: Choose a brat for $4 or a burger for $5. They both come with french fries. Serving starts at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• SUMMER READING: Children and teens can register for Summer Reading on Monday, June 3, at the Piqua Public Library. Children sign-up in the Children’s Dept. Teens sign-up at the Info + Reference Desk. Adults do not need to sign-up for their Summer Reading Club.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• SUMMER READING: The actual “Universe of Stories & Books” begins at the J. R. Clark Public Library, Covington, with a kick-off program with The Bug Man, Mark Bergman from Columbus. All who attend will be taking a very close look at some of the smallest insects and arachnids in our universe. Staff have planned a bug stage show and bug observation tables with live bugs. The program will begin at 1 p.m. in the lower level Community Room. Children can sign-up that day or come on Tuesday, May 31 for the official sign-up day beginning at 9 a.m. All summer programs will be ready for sign-ups and you will not want to miss “Friday Flicks!”

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Register by 5 p.m. today to join the Brukner Nature Center on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon for a fundraising event as they help you paint a portrait of a turtle on a 12” x 12” canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is just $25 per child, (K – 8th grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Today is the deadline to registration. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• INFO SESSION: General Information and special programming for home schooling children, parents and teachers to be held at J. R. Clarke Public Library beginning at 1 p.m. Mrs. Roeth will present a PowerPoint on the upcoming summer events, have a S.T.E.M. LEGO activity for all ages and light refreshments to be served. The event will be about one hour.

June 5

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Brukner Nature Center will offer a painting fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon where children can paint a portrait of a turtle on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide participants as they paint for $25 per child, (kindergarten through eighth grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Tuesday, June 4 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• GARAGE SALE: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a garage sale from 5-8 p.m. in the parish hall.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with all the toppings along with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $3 at 6 p.m.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Veterans Coffee event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, which is located at 107 W. Main St. Troy. Val Dahlem, WACO Aircraft Museum, Historian / Librarian will present “The Development of the WACO Glider” at the June 5th Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly Veterans Coffee.

• SIT STITCH: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project and share conversation while working.

• INTERNET 101: The Piqua Public Library will teach the computer and internet basics today and June 26 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the second floor computer area. Register by calling (937) 440-3465 and ask for Barb or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• KIWANIS: Kiwanis-sponsored youth school advisors will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club. 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

June 6

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• GARAGE SALE: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parish hall.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Chicken salad on a croissant will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. $5 per serving starting at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m., try your luck for $5.

• GOVERNMENT APPRECIATION: Apple Farm Service is holding a Local Government Appreciation Day for anyone who works for any level of government at their Covington Store, located at 10120 West Versailles Rd. in Covington. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Government employees can stop by for prize giveaways, product demonstrations, test drives, and equipment education. Apple Farm Service will also be firing up the grill for a cook-out lunch.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• NA: The Piqua Public Library holds Nar-Anon on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in a Study Room. Support, coping skills for families/friends of addicts. 12-step anonymous group. No fees.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• WRITERS CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds Writer’s Club on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Meet others who enjoy creative writing. No need to sign up in advance.

• DIGITAL DAY: Digital Day will be at 1 p.m. at the J. R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Please bring your questions, etc. and staff will do some training, as per your requested topic. Call in advance so that staff can be ready to assist. Contact the library at 473-2226 or stop in and sign up.

June 7

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and learn will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders along with french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Public Library will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 419 West Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• SIT SEW: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit N’ Sew on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and project, share ideas while working.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

June 8

• FISH FRY: A fish and smelt fry will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 beginning at 5 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

June 9

• GARDEN DEDICATION: The First United Church of Christ will dedicate their Prayer Garden Dedication at 6:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. The Prayer Garden is open to the community year round.

• CONCERT: A Choir Concert will be held at First United Church of Christ at 7 p.m. The First UCC Choir will be singing their hearts out as they join together to bring you a Choir Celebration! Join them in the sanctuary for a variety of toe tapping music for the entire family. The concert will immediately follow the Prayer Garden Dedication at 6:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and fellowship in the parlor afterward. Located at 120 S. Market Street, Troy. The Canal Street entrance is handicapped accessible. Free will donation.

June 10

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy City Park, Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• SLOW ROLL: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m. Cyclists will meet in the Piqua Lumber parking lot, located at 701 E. Ash Street in Piqua, where Bike Piqua will recognize the opening of the newest section of the bike path.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_NewMel2-17.jpg