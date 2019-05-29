Museum to host military vehicles

BRADFORD — The Bradford Railroad Museum will host military vehicles from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Satuday, June 1 at Bradford Village Park.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of D Day, which included the use of one of the most iconic amphibious landing craft that helped win World War II, the LCVP, also known as the Higgins Boat.

The Higgins Boat was the front lines of the Normandy invasion from the sea. Forty men climbed aboard a single wooden boat to head straight to the beach. The boats went in by the thousands as over 20,000 were built for the war. The Landing Craft Vehicle Personnels were small. Only 36 feet of Mahogany plywood was used to create such a boat. They were fitted with two plates of armor and an armored bow door that would help protect the men from the machine gun fire that plowed the beaches. They also had two .30 caliber Browning model 1919 machine guns that were built in retro fitted factories, staffed by women.

If you have ever watched the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” you will have seen the Higgins Boat in action in the opening scenes.

The Bradford Railroad Museum Bradford will host one of the last remaining original boats built for the war, according to Ann M. Adams, boat coordinator.

“After careful research it was found that this boat is the last boat in existence that was built by the Higgins factory in Louisiana and still floats,” Adams said. “The entire bulkhead and hull are completely original. There is a great story that you can learn about how this boat was found and preserved. Find out its future. Of course, it will remain a living history time piece that will educate the younger generation while at the same time preserve the memories of those that spent the last few hours of their lives floating in one.”

There will be the local 101st reenactment group as well to show visitors around numerous types of vehicles that were used from World War II to Desert Storm.

The event is free and open to the public.

